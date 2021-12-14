Proposals to proceed with construction plans for an indoor youth sports complex and designate federal funds for city employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Designating $8 million for an 86,000-square-foot indoor youth sports complex was one of the centerpieces of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program when it was taken to voters for approval in 2019.
Today’s proposal is to approve the conceptual designs that the council directed Stantec Architecture Inc. to craft in April, then direct city staff to draft an agreement allowing Stantec to proceed with construction plans. Following a proposed timeline, completed designs would allow construction to begin in August 2022 and be completed a year later.
According to the presentation also crafted by Stantec, the facility would feature one indoor soccer field, six indoor basketball courts with bleachers at each capable of holding 120 people, a commercial kitchen, concessions and dining area, a porch/observation deck, exterior gathering places, check-in and controls desk, and administrative and support areas. Construction costs were estimated at $11.05 million in 2019.
The proposal highlights four sites in or near Elmer Thomas Park, with the favored site a tract south of Lake Helen, on the east side of the park.
In other business, the council will consider a proposal from City Manager Michael Cleghorn to use $3.193 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to implement a three-tiered premium payment plan for city general employees who physically worked hours between March 23,2020, and May30, 2021, and to implement $1,000 COVID-19 vaccination incentive pay for general employees who are fully vaccinated and receive boosters before June 30, 2022. Cleghorn also would be authorized to negotiate with police and fire unions to provide the same benefits.
Excess funds would be used to pay the vaccine incentive to fully vaccinated new hires who received their booster shot after six months of satisfactory service on or before June 30, 2022, and a back to work incentive.
City administrators said the three tiered plan would pay everyone for 2,080 hours: those with a salary of less than $50,000 would receive $2 per hour for every hour worked; those who earn between $50,000 and $67,889, $1.50 per hour; and those who earn more than $67,889, $1 per hour.
Council members also will receive a presentation from Clarity Telecom, doing business as Bluepeak, about introducing new cable television and broadband internet service to Lawton. The agenda item would allow the council to direct city staff to take whatever action is necessary. If the proposal is approved by the council, it would mean granting a cable television franchise.
According to Bluepeak, the Lawton project would mean installation of 189 miles of aerial distribution fiber and 144 miles of underground fiber, to serve 29,000 homes. The distribution map shows the aerial fiber being installed in the central parts of the city, with underground fiber mostly focused on east, northwest and southwest Lawton.
Bluepeak already has announced plans in Bartlesville, Clinton, Enid, Perry, Tonkawa and Stillwater, with plans to approach city officials in Lawton, Elk City and Weatherford. The Enid project, to provide internet and cable television to residents within three years, would give the City of Enid 5 percent of gross revenues from the cable service. The company already has broken ground in Stillwater.
Council members also will consider a proposal that would allow them to add the purchase of $4 million worth of radio and related equipment to the list of projects qualified for funding from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
Three agenda items are associated with the action: The first amends the list of qualified 2019 CIP projects to add under the public safety category “funding to provide the cost of purchasing an updated public safety radio system for police, fire and dispatch” in an amount not to exceed $4 million. The funding is in addition to the $2.68 million allocated annually for public safety.
The second item amends the city budget to allow the addition of the $4 million. The final item is a purchase contract with Motorola Solutions Inc., through the State of Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services, for radio and radio-related equipment: $2,136,870.51 for police, $827,192.93 for fire, $876,803.29 for dispatch and $464,043.62 for five-year service coverage. The final $3,965,800 price represents the cost savings of using the state contract, city officials said.
City administrators said the upgrade is necessary because Lawton’s communications equipment is obsolete, with some unrepairable because it is out of production. Updating equipment also would keep the city compatible with the statewide communications system, officials said.