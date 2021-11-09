Proposals to designate managers for city construction projects will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
A recommendation from city staff to fund construction manager at-risk services for two projects centers on upgrades to be funded through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP): renovations at McMahon Auditorium and Lawton City Hall. City administrators said earlier this year they wanted to use that technique for major construction projects after experiencing problems with the Lawton Public Safety Center project. Council approval Tuesday would allow city staff to solicit qualifications from firms that could perform the work.
The construction manager process, defined by state statute, allows the city to hire a qualified construction manager “to deliver the project within a Guaranteed Maximum Price,” based on construction documents and specifications. The firm selected will help the city and its design architects during the design phases; the council also would have the option to extend those services through the construction work.
Agenda items submitted by City Engineer Joseph Painter said city staff is recommending the method because of volatility in the construction industry has created problems with material availability (to include timely delivery) and prices. Painter said in his agenda commentary construction manager at-risk service is expected to provide better cost control throughout the process, as the firm provides updated cost estimates throughout the design process.
The 2019 CIP was crafted with funding for both projects: $2 million for renovations planned at McMahon Auditorium and up to $6 million for work to finish renovations at city hall. Design contracts already are in place for both projects.
At McMahon Auditorium, projects would include expanding the women’s restroom on the first floor, updating the women’s restroom on the mezzanine level and adding a unisex restroom to the building; adding east enclosed stairs and east elevator access to the mezzanine and balcony; updating existing mechanical systems; expanding the building’s fire suppression system; and providing new landscaping.
At city hall, work initially was to center on the three unfinished floors — two in the north wing, one in the south — making them usable for city departments and divisions now located in other buildings. Council members voted this summer to expand the project to include renovations associated with currently-used space, which would allow some offices to relocate and make better use of the entire building.
In other business, the council will consider implementing a process that would designate a construction firm to be “on call” for sidewalk projects across the city.
The on-call contractor also is a proposal city officials discussed earlier this year as part of a process Painter calls an “as-needed” construction contract. The firm selected for the work would be available for sidewalk installation, repair and replacement, with city officials issuing a specific work order for defined projects and the contractor setting unit prices.
The contractor will be designated for a two-year period, with a total of projects not to exceed $2 million. But, the work will be issued in two contracts. After the first year or first $1 million, whichever comes first, the contractor’s performance will be evaluated to determine if a contract for the second year will be issued.
City administrators also are asking the council to allow them to hire a private contractor for other infrastructure-related work.
In the agenda commentary, Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said the city’s water distribution division (responsible for waterline work) is staffed at less than 60 percent of its field crew, which is affecting the number of waterlines that can be diagnosed, maintained, repaired or replaced. The staffing problem has been going on for a time and the division has a backlog of waterline segment replacements “which are not being addressed in a timely manner.”
Whisenhunt has asked to use $300,000 in CIP funding to contract out replacement of damaged or historically problematic water main segments, with the work concentrated on segments up to 300 feet long, with fire hydrants. Each project is estimated at $20,000 to $50,000, he said, adding a private contractor would dramatically expedite replacement of problem lines.