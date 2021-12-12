City Council members will decide Tuesday whether to direct an architect to proceed with design plans for an indoor youth sports complex in Elmer Thomas Park.
The proposal for an 86,000-square-foot sports complex with basketball and soccer facilities was one of the centerpieces of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) proposal that was taken to city voters in 2019. The CIP includes $20 million for recreation and sports-related projects, including $8 million designated for the indoor youth sports complex that supporters say will spur economic growth in Lawton while giving youths a better sports venue.
Council members voted in April to direct Stantec Architecture Inc. to craft conceptual designs for the complex. Those plans will be presented to the City Council on Tuesday, along with a recommendation from city staff and a 15-member steering committee to prepare an agreement with Stantec that will allow the Texas firm to proceed with construction documents. A proposed timeline would complete those designs by summer, which would allow construction to begin by August 2022 and be completed by August 2023.
The conceptual design contract approved with Stantec in April specified an 85,000-square-foot facility (upgraded to 86,000 square feet) that was to include “at a minimum” one indoor soccer field, six indoor basketball courts with bleachers at each court, a full commercial kitchen, concessions and dining area, a check-in and controls desk, administrative areas and support areas. Construction costs were projected in 2019 at $11.05 million. Conceptual designs also show 120-seat bleachers at each court, a porch/observation deck, and exterior gathering places.
A presentation that was included with the conceptual designs highlighted four potential sites for the sports complex. Supporters have expressed their preference for a site south of Lake Helen, on the east side of Elmer Thomas Park. That site, on the west side of Northwest 3rd Street inside the park, is close to an existing parking lot, and also is located near the war memorial area and east of the park’s splash pad.
Other sites considered include a tract on the west side of Elmer Thomas Park, behind McMahon Memorial Auditorium, and two sites on the east side of Northwest 2nd Street: one behind the hotel; the other just south of the Northwest 2nd Street/Northwest Ferris intersection on the north end of the Second Street redevelopment project.
Supporters have said they like the site near Lake Helen in part because it is visible from Interstate 44.
Under a timeline specified in the agenda commentary, designs would begin by February, with construction ready to begin in August 2022.
The steering committee, created by council directive in April, has been “closely working with the architect to discuss the needs fo the community,” according to the agenda commentary. That committee includes the three businessmen who brought the project to the council for consideration: Brian Henry, Albert Johnson Jr. and Hossein Moini, along with Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, and city department heads associated with recreation.
Supporters have said the $8 million from the CIP will be matched with grants/private donations to fund what was envisioned as a $13.7 million project, including an estimated $11 million for construction. Earlier this summer, city officials added the complex to a list of $59 million worth of Elmer Thomas Park projects that are being submitted from the region for federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.