A proposal to create the City of Lawton’s first new trust authority in 15 years will top the agenda today when the City Council meets in what will be its first regular daytime session.
The meeting, which also will include a session of the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposal to create the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator Development Trust Authority comes on the heels of action taken Friday by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) to terminate its purchase contract of the historic Fairmont Creamery and look at a new plan for the FIRES project that will support two of the U.S. Army’s top priorities housed at Fort Sill: long range precision fire, and integrated air and missile defense. The City Council agreed in February to designate $2.5 million from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program to help establish that project.
Today, the council will consider approving a resolution setting the trust indenture that will create the authority, as well as name the nine members who will serve as trustees and define the powers that those trustees will hold. Created under state law, the trust authority sets the City of Lawton as its beneficiary, but will act on its own to issue obligations, promote and encourage development, acquire property, enter into contracts and agreements (to include those with the U.S. or Oklahoma governmental entities), and solicit and accept federal or state grants or loans.
The nine trustees set by the trust indenture are to represent specific entities (Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, LEDC, Lawton Economic Development Authority, Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority and the City Council), plus three at-large members. Four proposed trustees are members of the LEDC, to include its Chairman Ron Nance and former Chairman Phil Kennedy.
The last time the City Council created a public trust as 2005, when it created the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
In other business, the council will act on a recommendation from City Manager Michael Cleghorn to give general employees who were furloughed in May and June the option of selling sick and/or vacation days back to the city for compensation for the two days they took without pay.
The days were calculated into last year’s budget to help balance expenditures against steeply declining revenues caused by responses from the COVID-19 pandemic. City administrators initially intended that all three employee groups take furloughs, but police and fire personnel were not furloughed. The agenda commentary noted that while furloughed employees saved $151,482, the fact that not all employees were furloughed, coupled with federal funding, prompted Cleghorn to recommend the council allow furloughed employees to recover lost pay.
Since those furloughs, the City of Lawton became eligible to recover $7.2 million in federal reimbursement because of the pandemic.
Council members also are being asked to “piggyback” onto an agreement that the Lawton Board of Education already made with Merritt Tennis and Track System, a cooperative agreement that will repair or replace up to 17 tennis courts in city parks. According to city administrators, because the Board of Education already used the competitive bidding process to find the contractor for its tennis court project, the City of Lawton could piggyback onto that agreement without going through its own bidding process.
The agreement would designate $239,080 for up to 17 tennis court repairs/replacements in Greer, Grey Warr, 35th Division, Toby Morris, George M. Lee, O.H. Arnold and Panther parks, with working ranging from new post footings and surface repairs, to cracking sealing.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Approving an agreement for limited services with Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, for beautification and improvement projects it coordinates, to include a citywide sidewalk replacement program funded by sales tax generated by the sale of medical marijuana. LETA set a $505,320 operating budget for the coming fiscal year, to include the $285,00 in marijuana sales tax; $42,000 from hotel-motel tax revenue; $70,000 from its share of a $5 municipal court fee; and $76,220 from the city landfill gate fee. LETA also is the holding and funding source for $29,4000 designated to Holiday in the Park for its annual display.
• Designating $10,000 from its Economic Development Fund to pay for promotional materials, advertising and items needed for the Lawton Census Week 2020 project next week. The project is designed to increase the number of residents who have completed forms for this year’s census.
• Accepting the Southwest 52nd Street expansion project as completed and putting a maintenance bond into effect. The completed contract with T&G Construction includes 264 days of liquidated damages, meaning the amount of time over the contract’s set completion date. Engineers designed the project as completed on May 4; liquidated damages for those days total $79,200, or $300 per day.
• Accepting a grant agreement on behalf of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport for a $2.4 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to pay for renovation of the airport’s runway, to include replacement of select concrete panels; routing, cleaning and sealing all joints and cracks; and installing under-drains on both sides of the runway to control ground water. The airport’s governing board has been planning the project, which is expected to begin later this year.