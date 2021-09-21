City Council members will look at initiating condemnation action on 21 dilapidated structures today during a special meeting at 2 p.m.
The session is part of a new approach city administrators and the neighborhood services division are taking toward dilapidated and deteriorating structures, scheduling a meeting every quarter to tackle a large list of structures rather than scatting a handful of properties on regular agendas through the year. City officials have said the process is successful enough that they expect by year’s end to address more than the 120 properties that had been the annual goal.
The process means properties are declared dilapidated and owners are directed to begin work within 30 days to abate the nuisance, either by initiating repairs or tearing down the structure. The resolution that specifies dilapidation also gives the city attorney’s office permission to initiate action in district court should owners fail to act, meaning the city can tear down the structure and charge the owner for the cost.
Council members also have the option of delaying any action for a period of time, something they did with two properties on today’s list: 911 SW 37th and 4604 SW G.
Nineteen other properties are listed for first-time action:
Ward 1: 3305 Cache Road, 4313 NW Santa Fe.
Ward 2: 1102 NW Birch, 1213 NW Andrews, 1214 NW Andrews, 1216 NW Andrews, 1504 NW Lincoln, 1607 NW Irwin, 1804 NW Floyd, 2322 NW Williams.
Ward 3: 325 NW 35th.
Ward 5: 706 NW Bell, 1107 W. Gore Blvd., 1204 SW C, 1712 SW A, 2104 NW Lake, 2407 SW H.
Ward 6: 417 NW 73rd, 7708 NW Taylor.