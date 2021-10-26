Proposals to sell bonds to fund the next round of residential street improvement projects and to create a public authority to oversee youth sports will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Council members actually will be looking at two items centered on the $3.42 million worth of General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021: receiving bids and setting an ordinance into place issuing those bonds. The city’s finance team will accept bids until 11 a.m. today, then analyze them before bringing a recommendation to the council at 2 p.m. centered on the firm offering the lowest interest rate.
The action is part of the program city voters created in February 2017 when they approved a proposal that keeps the city’s ad valorem rate at 10.5 mills over a 13-year period. The difference between what is needed for the city’s annual debt and what the 10.5 mill rate produces is dedicated exclusively to street projects. The program is expected to generate $55.3 million for street work over its 13-year life. Issuing the bonds provides the city with funding to tackle some arterial work, as well as residential street projects that have been selected, in part, by the eight City Council representatives.
Today’s recommendation centers on a nine-year bond series that will be dated Dec. 1, 2021, with maturity rates beginning on Dec. 1, 2023 and going through Dec. 1, 2031. Interest payments will be made on June 1 and Dec. 1 each year, beginning in 2023.
The action comes with an emergency provision, meaning the ordinance would go into effect immediately with the approval of at least six council members.
In other business, the council will reconsider an item initiated by Mayor Stan Booker and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, to consider establishing “an express public trust authority for youth sports....” That means the trust authority’s realm would be restricted to administering youth sports and “managing select athletic facilities.”
City officials have said there is a trend among municipalities to outsource their youth sports programs to improve efficiency and overall quality. The City of Lawton administers several youth sports programs through its Parks and Recreation Department, while officials also are supporting efforts launched by local businessmen to build an indoor youth sports complex. That complex, last estimated at about $13 million, has $8 million of funding included in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, but supporters also have said they are searching for private funding, to include grants.
The 2019 CIP also has funding dedicated to programs that focus on at-risk youth.
Council action today would allow city staff to begin the process to create that public trust authority, which could make decisions on youth sports but would also keep the City of Lawton as its beneficiary. Once the city staff crafts the documents, they would be brought back to the council for approval.
Council members also will consider a staff recommendation to declare the Aloha Trailer Park at Southwest 20th Street and Southwest D Avenue a public nuisance and allowing the city attorney to bring a nuisance abatement lawsuit against the owner.
City administrators said owner Jo Ann Porter has received 20 citations in the last several months for refuse and trash buildup on the property, but has failed to take any action to abate the nuisance despite “repeated warnings from code enforcement officials.” City staff said the neighborhood services division has abated the trash at the location three times and attached liens against the property for that work, a cost now exceeding $3,000.
According to the agenda commentary, Porter has been operating the park without a valid permit for almost three years. In other complaints cited against the property cited as 1915 SW D, officials said the address violates city code because all properties for human habitation must be connected to the water system and because occupants are storing/parking vehicles on grass, dirt or other lawn areas rather than a solid-sealed surface. Code enforcement officials also have complained a vagrant allowed to live on the property has aggressively confronted code enforcement officials.