Proposals to set an economic development agreement for a vacant tract on Cache Road and to allow city staff to create a policy for placement of monuments and memorials will top today’s City Council agenda.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The economic development assistance agreement with Cache Road Properties will allow development of what used to be the Eddie Cordes auto complex and a movie theater in the 4800 and 4900 blocks of Cache Road. Developers have plans for what will become the Mathis Center, estimated at $16 million in its first 76,000-square-foot phase. It is expected to hold three retailers related to furniture and home furnishings under the umbrella of the Mathis Brothers.
The agreement will allow the developer to recover $750,000 of its estimated $780,350 investment in a traffic signal light on Cache Road at Northwest 50th Street, installation of a 12-inch waterline and extension of an 8-inch sewer line. Because the projects are considered public infrastructure, they will be deeded to the City of Lawton upon completion.
The developer will recover the cost of the infrastructure over seven years by receiving a portion of the sales tax revenue generated by the retail complex, as well as taxes paid on materials used to build the structure.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 on what is expected to be a Mathis Sleep Center and Mathis Furniture, and, potentially, an Ashley HomeStore, developers said earlier this year.
City administrators also are asking for council permission to review existing practices and create a formal policy for placing memorials and other tributes on city property and rights of way.
The City of Lawton already has a number of monuments and memorials in parks and open areas such as medians, most notably, the monument area along Northwest 3rd Street in Elmer Thomas Park. City administrators said while those projects are respectful ways to recognize important people and events, placement over the years has been approved on an individual basis without thought to future additions.
Council approval would allow the Parks and Recreation Department to create an application process for future requests, with staff also presenting options for a dedicated area for such requests. The placement would cover statues, monuments, pavilions, gardens, fountains, trees and other memorials. The policy would be brought back to the council for final action.
In other business, the council will consider a series of agenda items that would allow the city to hire a collection agency to go after unpaid debts to the City of Lawton, starting with unpaid utility bills. The five agenda items create the ordinance allowing the city to enter into a contract for collection services “for debts and accounts receivable....” while setting fees related to those debts for the firm hired as well as those who owe money to the City of Lawton.
The final item would hire the Wichita Falls, Texas, law firm of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Colling & Mott LLP, allowing it to keep 35 percent of unpaid utility bills and 30 percent of unpaid court-related debts collected. Finance officials estimate the City of Lawton has more than $200,000 in unpaid utility bills and an estimated $11 million in unpaid court penalties, costs, fines and fees in Lawton Municipal Court, according to a 2019 estimate.
Amending the city code specifies that in addition to repaying the debt owed to the city, the utility customer will be responsible “for repayment of any contracted collection fee established from the city’s contract with the collection agency.”
The council also will consider designating $16,755 to complete the parking lot for the Lawton Farmers’ Market under construction on the site of the former Wayne Gilley City Hall and its parking lot to the north. City officials already agreed to designate $200,000 for that lot: $69,564.15 was spent in the fiscal year that ended June 30; $113,680.85 is encumbered for this fiscal year. But, $16,755 is needed to complete the work.
The indoor/outdoor complex is to provide space for the Farmers Market Institute and its activities, but also will be available for community events such as the Arts for All Festival.