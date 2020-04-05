The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting Lawton’s City Council to consider adjustments to the city code that gives the mayor the sole authority to act in civil emergencies.
That discussion, touched on at the council’s special meeting last week, will be one of the topics of discussion when members meet in special session Tuesday in a setting that also will allow the city to test its teleconferencing technique while conducting public meetings of the city’s governing body.
It was Mayor Stan Booker who initiated discussion last week about whether the council should play a larger role in making decisions during civil emergencies, to include designating a third person — in addition to Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk — to be present at the daily afternoon briefings that the mayor’s Civil Emergency task force conducts and to help make decisions.
Chapter 8 of Lawton City Council designates the mayor as the sole authority to coordinate city responses during civil emergencies, to include declaring the emergency and conducting actions such as closing businesses, initiating curfews, and ordering other activities intended to help the city respond. In normal times, most of the mayor’s duties are conducted through approval of the City Council, but that isn’t true during civil emergencies. Those decisions are given to the mayor, Booker said, adding he made Burk part of the decision-making process for the civil emergency he declared in mid-March to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Lawton.
“I don’t think they had this in mind,” Booker said of the creators of Chapter 8’s civil emergency provisions, adding he and other city officials believe the code intended to address emergencies of limited duration, such as tornadoes and floods. “I don’t believe one person should be making the decisions.”
Booker said he wanted the council to have a larger role in making decisions, adding that a City Charter that established a weak-mayor form of government didn’t intend to have the mayor in charge of all decisions during civil emergencies.
Booker made two suggestions, starting with designation of a second person from the City Council who could serve in the mayor or mayor pro tem’s place, should those people be unable to perform their duties. In addition, Chapter 8 would be amended to give authority in civil emergencies to the mayor and mayor pro tem, “acting in concert,” while also providing that should those two city officials be unable to resolve differences in their joint exercise of power, “such disagreements shall be referred to the council for resolution by action, taken by a majority of the council members present at an emergency, special or regular council meeting.”
Booker was especially concerned about a third person being designated to act with himself and Burk, should either get sick or otherwise be unable to perform their duties in this civil emergency. Burk said those proposals are important, given the increasing number of illnesses and deaths resulting from COVID-19.
Burk also argued for adjustments in the city’s civil emergency provisions, saying he had asked the mayor about sharing responsibilities for decisions.
“Nobody thought a pandemic,” he said, referring to those who crafted the Chapter 8 civil emergency provisions.
Burk said the idea is to share decisions between the mayor and mayor pro tem, with disagreements referred to the full council for a decision. But, Burk also noted the nature of the pandemic, saying many decisions must be made immediately and the city may not have the time to wait to call a council meeting because of Open Meetings Act advertising/posting provisions.
He said that has been especially notable during Lawton’s responses to COVID-19 because many of the decisions being made by city government are attempts to contain the spread and deal with residents who are ignoring orders.
“You have some knuckleheads who are not trying,” Burk said, noting, for example, the curfew and a requirement for essential employees to carry letters from their employers was prompted by young people who keep gathering in large groups, despite directives limiting social gatherings to 10 people (that number will drop to six on Monday). “We’re trying to cut down on stupidity.”
Burk said he also believes the mayor and mayor pro tem must agree on decisions made during civil emergencies, and if they cannot, that decision has to come back to the full council for a decision.
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley, a former City of Lawton fire chief and city safety coordinator, acknowledged the council’s need to broaden some provisions in Chapter 8, but he also cautioned the council against changes that would hamper the city’s ability to make decisions in emergencies. He said the goal is staying ahead of COVID-19.
“If we get behind this, we won’t catch up,” he said, adding city staff is concerned about changes that challenge “our ability to quickly respond to other emergencies” such as making emergency purchases.
Proposed ordinance amendments add the mayor pro acting in concert with the mayor to every reference of the mayor’s duties in civil emergencies. Under its own definition, the ordinance’s intent is to prepare and carry out plans for civil defense of persons and property, noting that the civil defense department will be the coordinating agency but it will act “as the instrument through which the mayor may exercise the authority and discharge the responsibilities vested in him. ...”
The ordinance gives the mayor the authority to take specific actions, to include waiving procedures otherwise required of city departments. All the provisions now dedicated to the mayor would be expanded to include the mayor pro tem, acting in concert, if the council accepts the amended ordinance Tuesday.
The amended ordinance also includes the provision for a council member to be appointed to serve in the place of the mayor or mayor pro tem, should those people be unable to serve; and to refer disagreements between those two officials to the full council for a decision.
An emergency provision would require the provisions to go into effect immediately, upon council approval.