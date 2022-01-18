City Council members will meet in special session today to consider designating a list of properties for cleanup or demolition, including the former Dunbar School in south Lawton.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. The meeting is among the special sessions the council has been holding over the past year to tackle a backlog of properties designated for D&D, meaning they meet the definition of dilapidated and must either be repaired, cleaned up or demolished by their owners or the City of Lawton will take action itself to remove the structures.
The properties include the former Dunbar School at 1702 Southwest N.H. Jones Avenue, which has been the victim of continued vandalism even as community groups have worked over the years to repair the structure and return it to use as a community building. The 24,000-square-foot south Lawton property was a school for Black students for decades until it was closed in the early 1970s as part of the community’s desegregation efforts.
Other properties designated for consideration include:
Ward 1: 1420 NW 22nd, 2114 NW Pollard, 2126 NW Carroll.
Ward 2: 1301 NW Andrews, 1510 NW 15th, 1610 NW Baldwin, 1703 NW Kingsbury, 1705 NW Kingsbury, 1809 NW Taft, 2205 NW 15th.
Ward 5: 103 SW 19th, 106 NW 14th, 207 NW Columbia, 209 NW Bell, 209 NW Columbia, 407 SW 13th, 714 SW G, 928 SW 37th, 1115 SW E, 1504 SW G, 1509 SW E, 1513 SW H, 1515 SW H, 1515 SW I, 1516 SW E, 1516 NW Lake, 1806 SW A, 2531 SW J, 2601 SW J, 2607 SW E.
Ward 7: 611 SW Jefferson, 706 SW Garfield, 812 SW Belmont, 1702 SW N.H. Jones Avenue, 1750 SW 14th Place, 2004 SW McKinley, 2005 SW 38th.
In addition, three properties from previous D&D lists will be considered: 1102 NW Birch, 1107 W. Gore Boulevard and 4313 NW Santa Fe.