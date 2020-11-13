City Council members still plan to analyze the effects of moving their regular meetings to 2 p.m.
The council voted earlier this summer to move what had been 6 p.m. meetings to afternoon meetings at 2 p.m. The proposal, put into effect beginning the second meeting of August, was to remain in effect for 90 days, at which time council members said they would analyze the results to determine if they would retain the afternoon sessions.
The issue came up Tuesday when the council set its new meeting schedule for 2021, which identifies the twice-a-month regular meeting dates (the council also holds special meetings throughout the year). Those meetings are cited as being scheduled for 2 p.m. While council members voted to move its second meeting in November to avoid a conflict with Thanksgiving, members left the 2 p.m. meeting time in place without discussion.
But, Mayor Stan Booker said council members had agreed to keep regular meetings at 2 p.m. for a specific time frame, then “bring it back at the appropriate time” to discuss whether those afternoon meetings would continue.
City officials said the afternoon meetings are less expensive to hold because hourly city employees don’t have to be paid overtime to attend meetings after their normal work hours, and because of the utility savings that will result because city hall and the auditorium are not being held open after the building closes at 5 p.m. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said technological advances also allow citizens to watch livestreaming of council meetings as they happen, which means public accessibility is not impacted.