Proposals to set the city’s new parks master plan into place and to create a youth sports trust authority will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Action to accept the Lawton Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan from Halff Associates comes more than a year after the firm launched a process to create the document that will allow city leaders to undertake a comprehensive upgrade of parks and recreation facilities. City leaders said the plan would be the first thing funded from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, which designates $20 million for parks/recreation upgrades (to include $8 million for an indoor youth sports complex).
The new master plan features recommendations on parks and open spaces, sports and recreation, and trails, as well as the maintenance and operations associated with those activities and facilities. Halff analyzed what the City of Lawton has available in those categories and made recommendations about what should be done to maximize what is available and what can be done to improve recreation in Lawton. The plan was crafted after feedback from various entities, to include the City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission, as well as the general public.
City leaders have said the plan makes recommendations that may or may not be implemented, with the final decision on things such as closing under-used parks to be left to the City Council. Council members have acknowledged that closing about 80 acres of park space (out of a total of 700 acres) is something that must be done to maximize city dollars, but haven’t decided which ones they will be.
“That’s the reason the parks are in the condition they are in,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren about the need to better concentrate parks-related spending.
Other recommendations include support for what is a major component of the 2019 CIP: an 86,000-square-foot indoor youth sports complex to be built in Elmer Thomas Park south of Lake Helen. The council already has accepted conceptual designs on that facility from Stantec Architecture and is ready to move into the design phase.
That complex could be one of the facilities managed by the Lawton Youth Sports Authority, a nine-member trust authority that council members will consider creating to manage and administer youth athletic programs.
The trust indenture sets 14 specific purposes, which range from promoting and growing youth sports opportunities and state/national events, to entering into contracts and building facilities. The 16 duties assigned to trustees tie into those trust purposes. That indenture also identifies the nine original trustees: Brian Henry, Hossein Moini and Albert Johnson Jr., the three businessmen who brought the idea of the youth sports complex to city leaders; Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren; Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff; local attorney Steve Coleman; local insurance agent Clint Powell; and Carey Monroe, direct of events management at Cameron University’s CETES.
In other business, council members will discuss the duties of the Lawton Traffic Commission, an advisory board that provides recommendations on traffic-related issues to the council.
The item was initiated by Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren during discussions late last year about traffic calming devices — most notably, speed tables — and the Traffic Commission’s role. The council created a policy in Summer 2020 about installation of traffic calming devices to slow speeding vehicles in residential areas. While a variety of devices and techniques are available, that process most recently has included speed tables, or raised levels of concrete or hard rubber installed on residential roads to keep traffic to 25 mph.
The city has eight temporary speed tables and some are in place; one recently was installed on Southwest 27th Street to control traffic near Cleveland Elementary.
Council discussion is expected to center on changes members may want to make to the Traffic Commission, which was created specifically to coordinate traffic reports, receive complaints having to do with traffic issues and recommendation actions for improving traffic conditions to the council, traffic engineer and police chief.