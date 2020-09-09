City Council members talked about the proposed military defense contractor technology park Tuesday, but took no action in open session.
Council members met in executive session at the request of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority to discuss economic development issues and the possible purchase or appraisal of real property. Both discussions are allowed under the state’s Open Meetings Act, but any action must be voted on in open session and council members did not take that step.
The discussions stemmed from a council decision in August to create a new trust authority focusing on development of the FISTA, a technology park that will house military defense contractors working with Fort Sill. Those activities had been under the auspices of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, and before that board ceded control to the new trust authority, it canceled a sales contract for the former Fairmont Creamery because the work needed on that structure couldn’t be done in the identified time frame. Instead, the trust authority will find a new site for the FISTA, and Tuesday’s agenda item stated the council would “discuss the details of a possible purchase of real property.” Disclosures about the purchase would “seriously impair the development of the proposal,” the reason for executive session.
The argument about disclosure of “confidential communications” was the reason cited for discussion the trust authority wanted about an ongoing industrial development proposal, with the agenda item stating “disclosure of which would violate the confidentiality of prospective business entities.”