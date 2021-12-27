City Council members want to give preference when local firms submit qualified bids on city construction contracts.
Council members indicated their support of the idea last week after city administrators said state law has been amended to allow the preference. City code already allows the council to give a 5 percent preference to local vendors who bid on city contracts, meaning they can win the contract if they are qualified and within 5 percent of the lowest responsive bid from a non-local vendor. But, city code excludes local vendor preference for construction contracts.
That can change under a recent change to state law that allows municipalities to consider a local vendor preference for public construction contracts.
City Attorney John Ratliff said a municipality may grant a local preference if that local bid is within 5 percent of the low bid, if the awarding agency determines there is an economic benefit to the local area or economy, and if the local vendor agrees to do the work for the same price and terms as the non-local bidder.
While the council indicated they liked the idea, the new policy isn’t in effect yet.
“We would need to draft a council policy to do that,” Ratliff said, of an amended ordinance that must come back to the council floor for approval before it is set into effect. “My recommendation is to write the policy to allow it.”
Under state law, any bid preference granted for construction contracts must be in accordance with an established policy adopted by the governing body “to clearly demonstrate the economic benefit to the local area or economy,” city attorneys said. In addition, the bid cannot be granted unless the local bidding entity is the second-lowest qualified bid (with qualified meaning it meets all the requirements set in the bid contract).
Local bid is defined in state law to mean the bidder is authorized to transact business in Oklahoma and maintains a bona fide establishment for transacting such business in Oklahoma, city attorneys said. However, city attorneys also said the City Council could further refine its ordinance to specify “local” means bidders who reside/do business in Lawton.
But, state law also forbids a local preference for construction contracts that use federal funds “when these provisions may be in conflict with federal law or regulation.”
Chapter 10 of Lawton City Code already specifies the city “is encouraged to make purchases from industries operated and items manufactured and sold in state, whenever practicable.” And, the city may give preference to local vendors who submit responsive bids within 5 percent of the lowest responsive bidder who is not a local vendor. But, the code specifically excludes public construction contracts from that preference.
City code defines public construction contracts as those that exceed $50,000 in cost for the purpose “of making any public improvement or constructing any public building or making repairs to same.” A local vendor is a person or business whose primary place of business is located and operating with the corporate city limits.