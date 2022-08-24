City Council members have dropped the idea of de-annexing a 480-acre tract in far southwest Lawton, instead, directing city staff to continue with plans to upgrade waterlines in the area.

The issue dates back to spring, when a resident in the area south of Bishop Road and west of Southwest 67th Street was denied a water meter for a house she planned to build. That area, annexed into the city limits in 1982, remains sparsely populated and receives city water via 4-inch and 6-inch water mains. While those mains are sufficient to provide potable water, they are insufficient to provide the pressure needed for “fire flow,” or the water pressure needed to fight fires. That was the reason the water meter permit was rejected, city officials said at the time.

Recommended for you