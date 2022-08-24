City Council members have dropped the idea of de-annexing a 480-acre tract in far southwest Lawton, instead, directing city staff to continue with plans to upgrade waterlines in the area.
The issue dates back to spring, when a resident in the area south of Bishop Road and west of Southwest 67th Street was denied a water meter for a house she planned to build. That area, annexed into the city limits in 1982, remains sparsely populated and receives city water via 4-inch and 6-inch water mains. While those mains are sufficient to provide potable water, they are insufficient to provide the pressure needed for “fire flow,” or the water pressure needed to fight fires. That was the reason the water meter permit was rejected, city officials said at the time.
City staff began exploring ideas to resolve the problem, including upgrades to waterlines that would increase water pressure, but also come with a hefty price price. Earlier this year, council members suggested another idea: remove the tract from the city limits so residents no longer would be bound by City of Lawton building restrictions, but also would no longer receive city services.
About 50 residents attended a meeting with city staff in late June and the majority were clear in their opposition to the de-annexation idea, Community Services Director Janet Smith told the council in a report included in the council packet. Many attended Tuesday’s council meeting to listen to the discussion.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said city staff realized the idea of de-annexation was “unpalatable,” so they continued to explore options and found one solution that will be an interim measure until the city puts plans into place to build new 12-inch and 8-inch water mains. Whisenhunt said city engineers have design plans for those water mains about 80 percent complete, meaning the construction process could be completed in about a year, pending a council decision to designate funding.
In the meantime, Whisenhunt said the city fire marshal found a National Fire Protection Agency provision that would allow some residents within the area to have water service from the City of Lawton and still meet requirements for fire flow. He said that will be the interim plan: a residential structure no greater than 3,700 square feet may be built within 400 feet of the 6-inch waterline on Southwest 67th Street, where a flow of 1,000 gallons per minute can be maintained. Such structures also would be allowed within 400 feet of the first 1,000 feet of the 4-inch line, where a flow of 500 gallons per minute can be obtained.
While residents are following that interim measure, city engineers will finalize designs for a 12-inch waterline to be installed along Southwest 67th Street from Bishop Road to one-half mile south, then an 8-inch line west into the tract. That plan would provide a flow of 1,500 gallons per minute, he said. Whisenhunt estimated a total cost of $850,000: $400,000 for materials and $450,000 for construction.
“This is a tough one, council,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, one of three west Lawton council members, adding while he represents residents in the area, he also represents the city at large.
Warren said the issue wouldn’t have happened if the area had been developed in the traditional manner: a developer planning a housing addition, then installing the necessary infrastructure. That didn’t happen here, Warren said, adding a council committee is making recommendations that would ban the city from installing a waterline for an individual tract, keeping this situation from occurring again.
Whisenhunt said the staff proposal will resolve the problem for this tract.
“These lines will resolve the issue,” Whisenhunt said, adding city staff has outlined two options to cover the cost: taking it out of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, or directing the city to cover the cost of materials while residents in that area fund installation.
City staff said residents there could create an improvement district, a mechanism that increases property taxes for a specific area for a specific purpose (in this case, a waterline). The estimated cost of installation would equate to $2,000 per property owner per year for 15 years, city staff calculated.