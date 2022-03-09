The City Council signed off on its new parks master plan Tuesday, setting a list of recommendations into place after an analysis and drafting process that took more than a year to complete.
Halff Associates was designated by the council in September 2020 to create what is now the Lawton Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan, intended to help city officials make decisions on a comprehensive upgrade of parks and recreational facilities. That goal is the reason the master plan was the first thing funded from the $20 million designated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program for recreational/parks projects.
The new plan features recommendations on parks and open spaces, sports and recreation, and trails, as well as the maintenance and operations associated with those activities and largely conducted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James, in response to a question posed by Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, said the plan offers recommendations only.
“No plan recommendations are being implemented at this time,” she said, explaining that any proposals from city staff based on the plan must come before the council for approval before being implemented.
Hampton said several constituents had expressed that concern.
Mayor Stan Booker said that city staff already is taking steps toward some projects highlighted by the plan, to include seeking grants from Oklahoma’s Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to help fund new walking trails in city parks. James has said city staff will be seeking other grants as well.
There was only minimal discussion about the master plan at Tuesday’s meeting, following several presentations to the council at previous meetings and a presentation to the Parks and Recreation Commission, a recommending body to the City Council. Longtime Commission Chairman Ross Hankins, who died in September, was lauded in the plan, with a dedication in the master’s plans opening pages highlighting his lifelong commitment to sports.
City leaders have said the plan makes recommendations that may not be implemented and others that will be weighed by the council before final action, to include closing under-used parks. Council members have acknowledged that closing some parks must be done to maximize city dollars, but haven’t decided which ones they will be.