City Council members accepted a settlement offer Tuesday that would prompt repairs to a private road in west Lawton and put the road under city control.
Original discussion surfaced in December when the council authorized the city attorney to sue the owners of road that links several retail and food businesses and the westside post office to West Gore Boulevard, just east of Northwest 67th Street. There is a long-stand dispute between the owners of the road — which was never dedicated to the City of Lawton — and the City of Lawton because of its deteriorated condition. The resolution adopted in December designated the road a public nuisance because of deep potholes that city officials said were dangerous and prevented fire trucks from using it safely.
Because the road is private, the city is limited in what actions it can take for repairs, which is why the council directed the city attorney to take action in district court after attorneys said it was impractical to abate the nuisance without judicial proceedings.
“It’s been years in the creation,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren about the situation. “The city has fought this over and over.”
Tuesday, the council accepted a settlement offer from Darryl D. Dunn and Christine J. Downs, listed as the owners of the private road. They would pay $7,900 to repair the road and also would allow a quit claim deed to be filed. The lawsuit also had cited “potential parties” of the U.S. Postal Service, McDonald’s USA, Family Video Movie Club, BancFirst and KRSB LLC, businesses along the road who were not cited in the settlement offer.
That unnamed road exits onto West Gore Boulevard on its southern end, passing the westside post office and businesses in Allison’s Corner before ending at the southern edge of the Home Zone parking lot.