Council sets special meeting
to discuss COVID-19 actions
City Council members will meet in special session at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. City officials have indicated social distancing guidelines will be in place for the meeting. The meeting also will be live-streamed on the City of Lawton’s Facebook page (Lawton Oklahoma, City Government) and Fidelity Cable will be asked to broadcast the meeting on cable.
The single item on the agenda is asking the council to discuss the status of the pandemic as it relates to the City of Lawton, to include the Civil Emergency Proclamation and amendments that have been made to that original proclamation. That includes one issued Tuesday by Mayor Stan Booker, implementing a Shelter in Place order that, among other things, sets a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for all but employees of essential businesses and extends the Civil Emergency to April 30.
Booker had intended that order to go into effect at noon today, but moved implementation to noon Thursday to allow council members to discuss the issue.
The agenda item specifies discussions will include “uniformity in the issuance of rules and regulations in the amendments and their application throughout the city.” According to the agenda commentary, council members want to discuss the status and extent of the emergency, the rules and regulations issued to date, and the approach to the issuance of additional rule under the Civil Emergency Proclamation.
At their last meeting on March 24, council members agreed with Booker’s plan to issue a Civil Emergency Proclamation.