The City of Lawton has added new charges to its fee schedule as it expands the ability of residents to use debit and credit cards to pay for city-related services.
City Council members acted last week to set the new fees into place, after noting the city was transitioning to a new contractor for its online payments and in-person payments using credit or debit cards. Tyler Technologies Inc. was designated for that role by the council in August as part of the city’s on-going efforts to modernize digital technology.
There are fees associated with using that technology under the new agreement, said Finance Director Kara Haynes. The trade out: residents will be able to use credit/debit cards to pay for everything from their water bill to adoption fees at the animal shelter and fines at Lawton Municipal Court. Plans are being explored to use that option at city lakes, city staff members said.
Haynes said the agreement will mean a new portal for those who use the online option. According to the city’s utility services division, residents will use the same parameters they now use to log into Tyler Technologies’ new portal, which is expected to go live Oct. 1. Online payments will continue through the existing system until then, available through the City of Lawton website: https://www.lawtonok.gov/services/pay-your-waterbill
Haynes said among the changes that residents will like when the Tyler system goes live is the ability to use credit and debit cards when doing over-the-counter transactions; now, credit/debit cards are only used for online payments. As usual, residents be able to pay with cash or checks, although Haynes said checks will not be accepted digitally Sept. 9-30 as the new system is being put into place.
The city will apply new fees for the digital transactions effective Sept. 25, under the amended ordinance and fee structure approved by the council.
The per-card transaction with Visa, Mastercard, Discover and AMEX for non-utility transactions (such as municipal court fines) will be 2.75 percent of the bill, with a 95-cent minimum. For utility payments, a per card transaction with Visa, Mastercard and Discover for a transaction up to $300 is $3.25. That $3.25 fee is Oklahoma’s standard processing fee.
Under existing guidelines, residents now pay a $3.25 flat fee for residential utility bills up to $300, and a variable 6.50 percent fee for credit/debit card payments to municipal court. Residents who want to make payments over the counter may use the ATMs located in city buildings at a rate of $3.50 per transaction fee.
The city also will charge 75 cents per electronic check transaction and a $1 per transaction administrative fee. City administrators said that will help offset some city costs under the new system, which will include a monthly $20 fee for each terminal and 50 cents per transaction; a $5 eCheck reject (checks with non-sufficient funds); and a $7.50 chargeback fee.
Additional information is available by calling the utility services division, 581-3308.