City Council members will meet in special session Monday to begin their review of the 2022-2023 budget.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C, and is the first of three scheduled budget sessions (others are set for May 4 and May 6). City administrators said they expect copies of next year’s budget to be released at Monday’s meeting.
City officials haven’t yet released much information on the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, but City Manager Michael Cleghorn has warned the budget will have to address significant increases in some operational costs. While that will include materials ranging from asphalt to pave city streets to PVC pipe used in water and sewer projects, it also will mean paying higher costs for the fuel used by the city fleet and energy costs for city buildings.
City department heads also continue to address a shortage of personnel, with administrators saying they — like employers across the county — are having problems recruiting applicants for jobs. As of Friday, there were 64 vacant positions in a variety of areas: engineer, equipment operators, sanitation workers and operators, executive assistants, recreational aides, corrections officers, accounts and water plant operators.
Last year, the council approved a budget for 2021-2022 that featured a $98.35 million operating budget and continuation of sales tax and use tax revenues that had increased 5 percent from the previous COVID-19-impacted fiscal year of 2020-2021. That budget also added new positions (totaling about $1.2 million in costs) and restored some positions that had been cut the previous year because of falling revenues.
Charges for water, sewer and refuse increased 1.5 percent, reflecting the annual change in the Consumer Price Index that year (while U.S. Department of Labor said the CIP increased 1.2 percent in March 2022 from February, it had increased more than 8 percent from March 2021). Revenue adjustments also included 50 cents more on the rolling stock fee that helps fund vehicles and other “wheeled” equipment, to allow city staff to begin addressing a backlog.