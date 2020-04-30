A three-day filing period will open June 15 for Lawton residents who want to run for City Council.
The council approved plans Tuesday that sets an Aug. 25 primary and Nov. 3 general election for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 seats. The filing period for those three-year terms will be June 15, 16 and 17, with the winners of the elections slated to be sworn into office Jan. 12, 2021.
Council and mayoral terms are three years long, meaning one-third of the group is up for election every year under a resolution that is set by the full council each spring. Under city code, qualifying candidates must be a registered voter at an address within the ward they are seeking to represent for at least six months prior to filing their declarations of candidacy. Declarations are filed at the Comanche County Courthouse with the Comanche County Election Board. There is no filing fee.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren each are in their first three-year term, although Warren has served on the council on two previous occasions. None of the three has officially announced whether they are seeking re-election.