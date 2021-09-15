A proposal that would allow a private contractor to craft design plans for improvements to Southwest 38th Street won approval from the City Council Tuesday.
The agreement for professional engineering services, contained on the council’s consent agenda and approved without discussion, would allow EST Inc. to proceed with the work necessary on plans to do pavement rehabilitation or reconstruction on 2 miles of Southwest 38th Street. The focus would be between West Gore Boulevard and Bishop Road, an area where there are several badly deteriorating segments of roadway.
EST already is working for the City of Lawton on other design and analysis work. The firm is analyzing and recommending upgrades to West Lee Boulevard between the west industrial park and Interstate 44. It also is analyzing and crafting designs associated with roads within the west industrial park, to include a proposal to create an industrial bypass by linking Goodyear Boulevard to Rogers Lane/U.S. 62.
Here, the firm’s work will include collecting topographic, utility and traffic counts; geotechnical investigations and pavement recommendations; evaluating drainage areas and doing hydraulic analyses; preparing legal descriptions for necessary right of way; and preparing construction plans.
Funding for the work would come from the 2016 Capital Improvements Program, whose streets-related funding category was transferred to the 2019 CIP.
EST’s agreement sets a $406,700 contract price for work to be done in six months.
The 2015 CIP whose on-going funding categories also were transferred to the 2019 CIP, is the source of $150,000 in estimated electrical upgrades that Holiday in the Park organizers say are necessary to expand the annual Christmas event.
Now centered on Northwest 3rd Street within Elmer Thomas Park’s east side, the proposed expansion would add lights and displays along Northwest 6th Street, which enters the park from Northwest Ferris Avenue near Museum of the Great Plains and travels north through the park to link to Northwest 3rd Street.
The Holiday in the Park committee already has spent $65,000 allocated to it from the Hotel-Motel Tax on new lights and displays, while Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority has spent $11,000 to buy a lighted tunnel that also will be added to the holiday display.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who also chairs LETA, said the park’s existing electrical system is insufficient to support the increased load added by the new lights and displays, the reason for upgrading the system.
The proposal would set a two-phase upgrade of the electrical system by installing new pedestals and related wiring and circuits to Northwest 6th Street. The funding approved by the council would do the work on the east side of the road, installing 20 pedestals every 50 feet between the museum and the road’s link to Northwest 3rd Street, saving 21 pedestals on the west side of the road for another time.
The request for proposals to be released to electrical companies specifies the work must be done by Nov. 20. Holiday in the Park typically opens Thanksgiving weekend.