The City Council has selected a contractor to craft the city’s recreation master plan, a document city officials describe as a game-changer in terms of enhancing the community.
Council members voted Tuesday to accept a committee recommendation to name Halff Associates Inc. to craft a master plan to control development of parks, aquatic and indoor recreation facilities, trails and open space within the city. Initially the plan was to have included development of lakes-related space near Lakes Ellsworth and Lawtonka, but that data was removed after council members indicated in August they wanted the plan to focus on recreational opportunities within the city limits.
The city will spend $208,972 for the analysis and report, funding that will come from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. City officials have said while there is up to $20 million designated for parks and recreation improvements, it didn’t make sense to tackle any project before a new analysis set priorities.
“I’ve never been so excited for Parks and Recreation,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the council’s senior member, adding the new CIP will take Lawton “to a new level” in terms of recreation.
Mayor Stan Booker said recreational opportunities were an important component of the CIP when city officials explained the program to voters before the election, adding the 2019 CIP “is going to be transformational” for the community.
Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley said a study committee analyzed proposals from five firms and interviewed three before selecting the Oklahoma City-based Halff for what is expected to be a year-long development process. Work is expected to begin in October.
That process will include meetings with the general public, community leaders, city officials involved in recreation-related activities and others to help develop priorities that will guide what the City of Lawton will develop with CIP funds. The plan is to guide development for the next 20 years, under its definition.
The master plan will describe improvements – to include site acquisition when needed and estimated costs and maintenance – in five broad categories: existing and new aquatic and indoor recreational facilities; existing parks; land acquisition needs; new facility development; and trail development. Halff’s scope of services agreement specifies the firm will prioritize improvements to fund the most critical projects first, based on demonstrated needs. Improvements will be sited for the short range to address immediate needs and long range to meet population growth, enhancement and “the needs of city administrative staff.”
During discussions with residents for the new CIP, city officials outlined projects ranging from development of a new indoor sports recreation facility for youth, to upgrades of athletic fields and expansion of recreational opportunities in existing parks.