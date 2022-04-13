The first phase of the Lee Boulevard project should begin in coming weeks, after the City Council selected a contractor for the project Tuesday.
T&G Construction Inc., Lawton, was the recommended bidder that will upgrade 1.95 miles of West Lee Boulevard between Southwest 67th and Southwest 97th streets, bidding $2,855,300 for a project calculated to last 90 days. T&G Construction has had multiple contracts with the City of Lawton, to include recent upgrades to Ard Street and Neal Boulevard, two access roads within the west industrial park.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said city staff was pleased with the bid.
“It was a very good price,” he said of a bid that was about $1.47 million less than the engineering estimate of $4,322,195, adding city staff will be holding a pre-work conference with the contractor so work can begin (while that start date hasn’t been set, typically, there is about a month lag between awarding a contract and construction beginning).
Painter also said Lawton will be reimbursed for $2 million of the $2.855 million construction cost via a grant awarded to the city by the Economic Development Administration. The grant, to be applied after Lawton completes the project, was awarded because that area of West Lee Boulevard serves multiple economic entities, to include the west industrial park, Great Plains Technology Center and Southwestern Medical Center.
Painter said the construction cost will be funded initially through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, with $2 million reimbursed.
The project will include mill and overlay, a process where the contractor grinds off the top layer of asphalt to smooth the road, then applies a new layer of asphalt. The project will contain some patching, or work to replace damaged segments, with full depth patching accounting for $415,211 of the contract price. An analysis of the arterial by engineering firm EST indicated the section of West Lee Boulevard between Goodyear Boulevard and Southwest 82nd Street has a “moderate” designation, with about 12 percent of its pavement needing patching.
Work also will include apply striping (remarking the road) and removing then resetting signs. The estimated cost for that work is $113,345, with the most expensive part of the project associated with roadway work, at $2,628,600.89. The engineering estimate has set that portion of the contract at $3,576,383.
City officials have not said when other portions of the West Lee project would be bid.