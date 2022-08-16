City Council members will meet in special session today for one of their quarterly “D&D” meetings.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
City officials schedule every three months to tackle a master list of deteriorating structure throughout the community. Dubbed “D&D,” the sessions focus on residential and commercial structures that have been designated nuisances because of their deteriorating conditions pose a threat. Owners are ordered to either clean up or remove the structures themselves, or the city will designate a contractor to demolish and clear the site, then put the cost of that work as a lien against the property.
City officials committed to the project by designating $3.75 million in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program for D&D. City administrators have said the program addresses blight in the community, but also removes structure that could present a dangerous lure for youths, the homeless and wild animals, while also providing hiding places for criminal activities. City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said his staff is committed to removing at least 120 deteriorating structures a year.
Thirty-eight structures will be considered:
Ward 1: 2116 NW Bessie, 2117 NW Pollard, 2212 NW 23rd, 2212 NW Lindy, 2213 NW 46th, 2506 NW Lindy. 6
Ward 2: 1218 NW Irwin, 1515 NW Andrews. 2
Ward 3: 1119 NW 31st, 3141 NW Liberty, 3316 NW Liberty. 3
Ward 4: 40 NE 25th, Trailer 81, 4810 SE Avalon. 2
Ward 5: 16 SW A, 110 NW Morford, 212 NW Columbia, 508 NW 2nd, 709 NW Dearborn, 1005 SW I, 1405 SW E, 1712 NW Arlington, 1809 SW E. 9
Ward 7: 401 SW Jefferson, 515 SW Summit, 707 SW Jefferson, 715 SW McKinley, 1304 SW Oklahoma, 1401 SW Oklahoma, 1503 SW Texas, 1507 SW Texas, 1509 SW Texas, 1510 SW Tennessee, 1512 SW Tennessee, 1602 SW Oklahoma, 1607 SW 7th, 1703 SW 6th, 1716 SW 13th. 15
Ward 8: 6712 SW Forest Circle. 1