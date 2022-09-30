The City Council has rejected requests to pay for legal representation made by two former police officers accused in the 2021 shooting death of Quadry Malik Sanders.

Former Lawton Police Department officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan were fired in January after an internal investigation into their shooting of Sanders during a December 2021 incident. The Comanche County District Attorney filed first-degree manslaughter charges against the men in May. Their preliminary hearing is set for mid-November.

Recommended for you