The City Council has rejected requests to pay for legal representation made by two former police officers accused in the 2021 shooting death of Quadry Malik Sanders.
Former Lawton Police Department officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan were fired in January after an internal investigation into their shooting of Sanders during a December 2021 incident. The Comanche County District Attorney filed first-degree manslaughter charges against the men in May. Their preliminary hearing is set for mid-November.
The men and the City of Lawton are being sued by the Sanders’ estate, in a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. Western District Court by Sanders’ mother Mina Woods in her capacity as the estate’s administrator. It is that civil rights violation lawsuit Hinkle and Ronan referenced when asking the City of Lawton pay for legal services by retaining the law firm of Gary J. James and Associates PC, which is experienced in police civil rights suits. James represented the men when they were bound over for trial in May.
In identical arguments, the men said there is a conflict of interest between them and the City of Lawton “as a result of the actions taken by the City of Lawton surrounding my employment,” which is why they want the city to retain other representation for them in the federal action. The men argued the alleged act or omission occurred within the scope of their employment, and did not involve fraud or corruption.
Council members rejected the requests Tuesday, citing the same argument for both men: actions taken Dec. 5, 2021, “including acting in an unjustified manner”, were not taken in good faith or within the scope of their employment.
Woods’ lawsuit, filed in July, seeks in excess of $1 million for civil rights violations.
The suit said the officers shot and killed Sanders outside his home while he was “unarmed, compliant and posed to threat to the officers when he was shot.” It said the officers’ use of lethal force was unreasonable and violated Sanders’ Fourth Amendment rights. The men were sued in their individual and official capacities.
The incident began with a 911 call that said Sanders was inside a residence in violation of a protective order. He exited the house when requested, returned to the structure briefly, then came back out the front door. According to the lawsuit, he was unarmed and both hands were visible, and he put up his hands. Despite compliance, he was shot repeatedly by officers, the lawsuit states, and was dragged along the ground then placed in handcuffs. Neither officer attempted to render first aid despite the “obvious seriousness of his medical needs,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit said Sanders’ civil rights were violated, “which caused him to suffer catastrophic personal injury, pain and suffering, mental anguish and death.” It states the incident meets state criteria for wrongful death, with counts of excessive force and deliberate indifference, along with assault and battery. The suit also states the men’s actions were conducted within the scope of their employment and the City of Lawton is “liable for the tortious conduct. ...”
Reports at the time said Hinkle and Ronan were responding to a 911 caller who said Sanders was waving a gun inside the house, a situation described as an armed standoff with women and children present. City officials said the two were fired because their actions did not conform to training protocols, policies, practices, customs or procedures.