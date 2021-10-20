The City Council agreed Tuesday the benefits gained from refinancing the downtown revitalization revenue note were attractive enough to add two more years to the maturity date.
Council members were acting on a recommendation from city staff and members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) to issue the Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Note Series 2021, which combines the remaining debt from the 2019 revenue note tied to the downtown revitalization project that became Lawton Town Center along Northwest 2nd Street and a Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) loan that helped build the convention center associated with Hilton Garden Inn.
The new debt is capped at $27.5 million, what is owned of the remaining debts: $26 million from the LEDA debt and $1.3 million to CCIDA. The new note replaces a note reissued in 2019 for $31.6 million.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the proposal dates to the beginning of the downtown revitalization project, when city officials and entities launched work that removed blighted properties on and adjacent to Second Street, replacing them with what became Lawton Town Center. The original note was designed to be repaid through the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District placed over the area that encompasses Lawton Town Center, meaning sales tax generated in that area is used to pay off the debt. Rogalski said those sales tax revenues were intended to cover the annual payment “and have,” adding the City of Lawton has never been called upon to cover a payment.
The original note had a base interest rate of 4.5 percent and has been as high as 6 percent as rates fluctuated. Refinancing the debt in 2019 lowered the interest rate, but it still was a variable rate, Rogalski said, explaining the benefits of the revenue note approved Tuesday is a fixed interest rate of 2.47 percent. That means the rate is locked in place until the note matures in 2035, when the TIF District expires (the reason the new note added two years to the June 2033 maturity date of the one it replaced).
The debt still is to be paid from TIF revenues, but what changed is that the note now is secured by 0.375 percent sales tax from the City of Lawton’s annual general revenue sales tax.
Rogalski said city officials are secure in the proposal because they anticipate Lawton Town Center will grow as the economy stabilizes and retailers show an interest in the area. Revenue from the TIF has been enough to cover the annual note payment, but growth expected by 2025 indicates revenues may exceed the debt they are covering, city officials said.
The new note includes what remains of a $1.5 million loan LEDA obtained from CCIDA in 2012 to help fund construction of the convention center (sales tax generated by the hotel pays that debt, which has a $1.3 million balance and an interest rate of 3.14 percent).
The new interest rate is significantly lower than what is being paid on both projects, with annual projected savings of $287,000. City officials estimated the net interest savings over the remaining life of the note at $4 million, adding LETA also will avoid an $8.7 million balloon payment at the project’s end.
The estimated closing date for the new note is Nov. 4, with an estimated cost of $368,000 associated with issuing the new note. The final maturity date is Sept. 1, 2035.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh argued in favor of the action, explaining Lawton would save “2 percent (in interest) right off the bat” while also having a better opportunity to pay off the debt early. He said while business was bad in 2020, that has changed considerably this year.
“The outlook is very good now,” Fortenbaugh said.