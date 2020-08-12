City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone discussion of repealing the city’s mask mandate until October.
Council members heard arguments from both sides of the issue in a meeting where discussions from residents were limited to 15 minutes for those in favor of the repeal and 15 minutes for those who want to keep the mandate in place. Tuesday’s discussion followed a July 28 meeting where 10 residents asked the council for the repeal and a July 17 special meeting where the council adopted its ordinance, after being urged to do so by 16 medical professionals who said it was the best way to control the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance requires most members of the public to wear masks in commercial and other structures where public accessibility is allowed, allowing for exemptions for some residents and also requiring businesses to erect signs specifying the mandate. It also sets a $100 fine for those not following the mandate, and city officials indicated last week that Lawton police had been asked to look at businesses to ensure the ordinance was being followed.
Council members said during initial discussions that while they had heard from critics and supporters, those favoring the mask mandate far outnumbered those who oppose it. Opponents have said the requirement is unconstitutional, infringes on personal freedoms, could be physically and mentally dangerous for some, and was harming businesses. Supporters say medical science supports the idea that masks, coupled with social distancing and washing hands, is the best way to control COVID-19 and return the community to normal.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, a strong mask proponent who also initiated the item to repeal the ordinance, said the council needed to discuss an end date for the law, something the existing ordinance does not include.
“I feel like this needs to be a discussion,” he said, adding that by his observations, most residents are observing the mandate and the majority of business owners who have contacted him are enforcing it (he estimated that of the 150 residents who contacted him, 80 percent wanted the mandate to remain). “I was shocked by that.”
Burk said while there are several issues to discuss, an “end date” needs to be set by the council, explaining initial discussion had intended to tie Lawton’s mandate to the governor’s executive order, but that order has been extended. He said that means the council needs to look at the issue on a regular basis, but questions whether that means reviewing it every four to six weeks.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren suggested the council direct city staff to craft a policy that would set measurements that would allow mask restrictions to be eased, based on dropping numbers of COVID-19 cases, or strengthened if those numbers increase. He said such a policy would allow the council to avoid “playing mask ping-pong.”
“We don’t need to be meeting in this room every two weeks,” he said, suggesting the ordinance could include data such as hospitalization rates and total cases when setting or easing a mask mandate.
Acting City Attorney Tim Wilson said that might be a challenge, but City Manager Michael Cleghorn said city administrators could work with city legal staff to craft a policy that could meet council criteria. In the meantime, the full council agreed with Burk’s proposal to postpone action on a repeal until the council’s first regular meeting in October (Oct. 13), a length of time that Cleghorn said would also give city staff time to craft an ordinance.
Supporters said the mask mandate already has made an impact, noting the city’s percentage of positive cases has decreased since July 17. Dr. Jean Hausheer, who chairs a state COVID-19 task force, said comparing Lawton and other cities with mask mandates to those without shows a 2.2 percent decrease in positive COVID-19 cases since July 17, compared to a 5 percent increase for cities without a mandate.
Hausheer said the data is proprietary information that cannot yet be released, but shows cities without a mask mandate saw a 9.67 positive percent on July 17, compared to 14.7 percent on Monday. Those with mandates dropped from 13.2 percent on July 17 to 10.25 percent on Monday.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime and School Board President Patty Neuwirth asked the council to consider the effects that repealing the mandate would have on efforts to return students to school Aug. 24. LPS has set a mask mandate for its adults and for most of its students, and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton — who admits to vacillating on the issue — said the council needed to wait a few weeks to see the effects on school children before changing the mask ordinance. Hampton also agreed the council needs to set an end date for the mandate.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, a longtime critic of the mandate, said that for him, the issue is personal liberty, the same argument made by several residential opponents. Fortenbaugh said he also is concerned the council has no “exit strategy.”
“When is it going to be OK?” he asked, about dropping the mandate, adding it is hurting local businesses and the local community, and criticizing what he called conflicting data based on all cities and not specifically Lawton. “It makes me feel manipulated and I don’t like it.”