The City Council put the 2020-2021 budget to bed Thursday, even as members acknowledged they will be adjusting that document throughout the coming fiscal year.
Council members and Mayor Stan Booker unanimously approved the $90.65 million operating budget that will control expenditures and project revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1. City administrators have repeatedly called the budget a “placeholder,” one that will allow the City of Lawton to meet state mandates that a budget be in place seven days before the end of the fiscal year but also one that will be repeatedly amended in the next 12 months as the revenue picture becomes clearer and expenditures are adjusted accordingly.
While revenues are always projected, City Manager Michael Cleghorn and his staff have said the coming year’s budget was especially problematic because actions taken to stem the spread of COVID-19 also curtailed the activities that generate sales tax and water sales, the two primary funding sources for city operations.
Cleghorn said Thursday that sales tax receipts for May and June (which reflect sales activities in March and April) decreased a combined 8.5 percent, a problem for the city but not nearly as dramatic as originally feared. The result has prompted the city to keep a cautious eye on revenues, but also to loosen some restrictions planned for the coming fiscal year, to include 12 furlough days. General employees already have taken two furlough days this fiscal year, May 22 and June 12.
“We looked at foregoing furloughs,” Cleghorn said, explaining revenue projections and other decisions are allowing city administrators to eliminate furloughs “for the near to midterm.”
“But, we may have to put them back in the budget,” he said, explaining the staff will closely monitor monthly sales and use taxes as they evaluate revenues.
City administrators made new revisions to the budget to avoid those furloughs for now, but are retaining other actions, to include a 1.7 percent increase in utility rates (fees charged for water, sewer and refuse service), which will generate an additional $600,000; taking residents to once-a-week trash collection by year’s end, calculated to save $400,000; and cutting training and travel to only essential required for certification (most recent revisions took out another $154,160).
Decisions that cut 49 positions from the city staffing level was offset by adding four sanitation workers back to the solid waste division, as the city city continues twice-a-week trash service into fall or early winter. The original preliminary budget had cut 25 general employee positions.
The budget approved Thursday has 840 staff positions, 49 less than the 889 approved in the current fiscal year. But approved positions doesn’t mean present: city administrators imposed a hiring freeze earlier this year, meaning only mission-critical positions are filled, and the net result was more than 80 vacant positions by May.
Additional positions to be cut from the budget include two firefighter positions, as well as a plan to take the police officer staffing level to 175 officers, which would cut 15 positions from the department.
The city also is saving in personnel costs after 17 longtime employees opted to retire, taking an incentive that would cover their health care costs for one year. But, city staff also had to return almost $200,000 to budget expenditures to cover the cost of “terminal leave” for those retiring employees.
Cleghorn said decisions made today are not set in stone because revenue is expected to fluctuate through the year. For example, the decrease in sales tax revenue wasn’t as great as expected and also was offset by what is now a 23 percent increase in use tax, or the tax charged on purchases made out of state and not subject to sales tax. While sales tax was down about $314,000 this month, use tax was up $170,400.
Some council members still aren’t comfortable with increasing utility rates, but Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk (one critic) said it appears to be unavoidable. The net effect for the average utility customer, defined as someone who uses 5,000 gallons of water a month, would be about $1.15 more per month.
Burk said city officials looked at ways to further reduce expenditures and the only option left is deeper cuts in staffing levels. Cleghorn said staffing cuts already made will affect city service levels, adding he is reluctant to make any more cuts until he knows the results of a citywide staffing analysis.
While the utility rate increase is equivalent to the change in the Consumer Price Index in the last 12 months, Cleghorn said it doesn’t adequately cover all cost increases for the city, noting, for example, the cost of chemicals used at the water treatment plants increased 30 percent.
Cleghorn also praised his staff for producing a balanced budget “in a time that was almost Biblical, around the world.” He said the city staff will continue to adjust the new budget as necessary, coming to the council for approval for significant changes.