City Council members didn’t make a decision Tuesday about which city parks will be closed — but said some will be.
The council met in special session to provide comments on the parks master plan being developed by Halff Associates. Specifically named the Lawton Parks, Sports & Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan, the document is designed to help city staff and future councils set priorities for recreation-related activities, to include maintenance and operations of related space and facilities.
Among the more well-discussed proposals within the plan is a recommendation the city divest itself of at least 80 acres of the 700 acres of parks-related space, to better focus resources. Council members don’t disagree with the idea, but want input on which parks/green spaces will be closed.
Halff rated Lawton’s 74 parks/park spaces on criteria that included things such as amenities, use and amount of maintenance. Twenty-three parks, totaling 85.9 acres, are in Tier III, the lowest scoring parks that should be considered for “repurposing” on a case-by-case basis, Halff said. Lawton’s abundant park space is a doubled-edged sword: while 64 percent of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is stretched beyond its ability to adequately maintain sites.
Most council members were like Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who has surveyed parks in their wards to see their amenities and how well used they are. Warren, prefacing his remarks by saying there are two parks in his ward he hasn’t gotten to yet (his ward boundaries changed last week), said he would be willing to give up some of his park space but the only in exchange for the promise that remaining parks would be improved.
Warren said the decision isn’t an easy one. At first glance, he would have been willing to surrender Putney Park on Northwest Elm, but said an evaluation showed the park space was large, meaning it could accommodate a new walking trail. So, it might make more sense to keep that park and surrender others.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh reiterated his concerns about how parks were determined to be low priority, referring to two parks within Ward 6 that appear on Tier III but actually are well used in one case and heavily used seasonally by youth sports teams in another. Fortenbaugh said while he agrees some parks should be closed, the council must be part of the decision.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the master plan is not an opportunity to systematically close parks, adding “whatever we close is 100 percent up to this body.” He said the staff’s intent is to get the council to adopt the master plan, then develop criteria that would be used to assess parks and make decisions.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said his ward has numerous old parks within older neighborhoods that may seem to be good proposals for closure. But, he has found several parks along Southwest I Avenue that are in poor shape, but still heavily used by youths in the adjacent neighborhoods, including one basketball court “that gets a lot of action.”
Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris said he has identified two parks within his ward that seem to be ready for closure, including one in the Turtle Creek Addition that is “basically a drainage ditch” with damaged playground equipment that attracts more nuisance activity than play. Two other parks are difficult to find unless you are looking for them, he said.
“If they were gone, they wouldn’t be missed,” he said.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said some of her park spaces are so isolated (such as Harold Park), she doesn’t feel safe letting her grandchildren play there. She said the city already has taken action on one park, giving the old Butch Suttle Park to the Apple Run apartment complex under development for green space. Hankins, like Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, wanted more participation from constituents about expressing opinions on the parks they want to preserve.
Chapman had concerns about exactly what the city could do with parks designated for repurposing.
City Attorney John Ratliff has told the council some parks come with deed restrictions, meaning the space was dedicated to the City of Lawton for a specific purpose and reverts back to the owner or his/her heirs if that use is not followed. For example, Harold Park has a public use designation that means it can be used as a park; Gooch Acres Park specifies any public use, to include public roads. Stephens Park, by contrast, can be used only for park space. Turtle Creek and Putney parks have no deed restrictions listed.
Halff Project Manager Nate Clair said the city has three broad options for repurposing park space. It can sell the space, allowing the owner to develop it for other use. It can designate the space to neighborhood or homeowner associations, allowing them to maintain it as a park. Or it, can remove equipment and other amenities, creating open green space that could be seeded with wildflowers or prairie grass (which still requires maintenance, but less so, he said).