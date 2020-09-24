Residential streets in west and south Lawton will be upgraded, after the City Council voted Tuesday to designate contractors for the work.
The three streets will be upgraded under the city’s 2017 Ad Valorem Street Improvement program, approved by voters that year to keep ad valorem taxes at a consistent level then designate funds that result in road improvements. Each of Lawton’s eight City Council wards were designated funding for residential upgrades; the city at large also receives funding for road projects.
Council action hired MTZ Construction Inc. to rebuild Northwest 78th Street and Southwest Oakcliff Avenue, a $2,006,635.66 project that is $25,037.91 more than the engineering estimate.
The project will include rebuilding 2,000 feet of Northwest 78th Street with concrete between Tango Road and Wellco Avenue, and 1,420 feet of Oakcliff Avenue between Southwest 63rd and Southwest 66th streets. In addition to the street work, the project will include ADA-compliant sidewalks, waterlines, sewer lines and storm drain lines. The roadwork, cited for completion in 425 days, are within Ward 6 and Ward 8.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the residents of the Lee West Addition have been waiting “for a really, really long time” for the work on Oakcliff to be done, while Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said the Northwest 78th Street project is replacing a road that was put into place decades ago. The councilmen also said the roads are the first to be bid under a new system that will give the city a speedier process for roadwork, meaning less delays between designs and awarding construction contracts.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said the notice to proceed on the projects should be issued within the next two weeks.
Ward 7 also will be the beneficiary of the 2017 Ad Valorem Street Improvements Program with a $1,048,476.30 project to rebuild 1,800 feet of Southwest 7th Street from West Lee Boulevard south to McKinley Avenue. That project also includes concrete paving, as well as ADA-compliant sidewalks, driveways and utility lines. A.E. Construction, the contractor, has indicated a 240-day timeframe for the project, which was $288,461.50 less than the engineering estimate.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, lauding the long-awaited upgrade, said other road projects are coming down the pipeline, but “it’s a process.”
City officials have said the 2017 Ad Valorem program generates revenues each year by keeping the City of Lawton’s portion of annual ad valorem taxes at 10.5 mills. Because the mill levy rate varies each year, depending on what debts the city is paying that year, the amount of funding available for street work will vary. But, city officials have said the program is expected to generate $55.3 million before it ends in 2029. The council set a plan that is allocating about $2 million per ward for council members and constituents to decide on, with remaining funding designated to arterials and other road work across the city.
These three roads were identified in Phase I in Fall 2018.