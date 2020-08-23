Lawton’s City Council will break a decades-long tradition Tuesday, moving its regular meeting time to early afternoon.
Tuesday will be the first 2 p.m. regular meeting under a policy the council set into place in mid-July. The council has held its regular meetings at 6 p.m. since 1987, when that council moved the regular meeting time back one hour (meetings had begun at 7 p.m.).
July 14, the council by unanimous vote, amended city code and council policy to set its meeting time at 2 p.m., a proposal the initiator — Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk — said would be followed for 90 days. Regular meetings will remain on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
Burk said his initial proposal came as a cost-saving measure, necessary as city officials scoured expenditures to save money in a budget facing challenges because a lack of business activity and job endangerment from the COVID-19 pandemic were affecting revenue sources. City administrators estimated that moving meetings from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. would save the city about $100,000 a year, savings ranging from overtime paid to hourly employees who must attend after-hour meetings to utilities that are expended for the after-hour activity (Lawton City Hall closes at 5 p.m.).
Burk said an estimated 25 to 33 percent of the staff members who must attend the 24 regular council meetings held in a year are hourly employees who must be paid overtime. The remaining staff members at council meetings are salaried workers, such as department heads, who may have requirements for compensation. City administrators said estimated annual savings include $10,000 in electricity, heating and air conditioning savings; $30,000 for hourly employee overtime; and $60,000 in compensation time due to salaried employees.
Burk said technological advances in recent years make the idea of an afternoon meeting time practical, explaining many residents already watch council meetings via the community broadcasting channel on cable television or as an internet livestream (replays of the live streamed meeting are available within 24 hours).
He also said some residents can’t or won’t attend evening meetings.
“Retirees are afraid to come after 6 p.m.,” Burk said, explaining meetings typically end between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., well after dark during the colder months of the year.
City attorneys have said the city charter authorizes the council to set the date and time of council meetings, as long as members consider “public convenience.”
“I believe we meet the requirement,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn, adding technology makes council meetings more readily available to more residents at the time they are taking place.
City councils in Oklahoma City, Wichita Falls, Texas, and Dallas hold morning meetings (8:30 a.m. for Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls, 9 a.m. for Dallas). But, city councils in other cities still meet at night, including Duncan (5:15 p.m.), Altus (6 p.m.), Norman (6:30 p.m.), Stillwater (5:30 p.m.) and Tulsa (5 p.m.).