The Soldier Family Council met Wednesday to discuss the way forward for the proposed Veterans Resource Center and other initiatives to lift up veterans experiencing homelessness.
An arm of the Fires Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the council is a consortium of helping hands agencies formed nearly 10 years ago by Nate Slate, now AUSA’s regional vice president for veterans affairs.
Fires Chapter President James Taylor said the goal of the meeting was to provide an update on how the council got where it is and then open it up to presentations relevant to the Veterans Resource Center.
Slate supplied background on the Homeless Veterans Outreach Campaign that he and Jervis Jackson, director of the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care, have worked on for a long time. The first “I Count” campaign identified 106 homeless veterans, and Jackson said recent point-in-time counts average between 10 and 15.
Slate wants to see Lawton reach “functional zero,” where veterans who experience homelessness will be rescued from that situation as soon as it occurs, but that won’t be possible without the Veterans Resource Center.
“That’s all we lack. If we can open that Veterans Resource Center, we can get to a point that on any given day, street-homeless veterans we find can get the care they need to get them off the street and keep them off the street,” Slate said.
“We need to be a functional zero city. It’s an example we need to set,” he added.
Retired Col. Glenn Waters said that in November 2018 Lawton Support Services got a three-year lease on the former Armed Services YMCA, 402 SW B, the building that supporters want to turn into a Veterans Resource Center. Jackson said it would be like having a year-round Southwest Oklahoma Stand Down, with all the services under one roof to get veterans immediate help.
Waters summed up the results of the first “Leap of Kindness Day” on Saturday. He estimated more than 20 people showed up at certain times of the day, and 8-12 volunteers were working at any given time.
They started tearing down the stage and some of the old offices. Then they started cleaning up some of the walls and prepping them for spackling, priming and painting in the future, Waters aid.
“The last Saturday of each month our intention is to bring volunteers in – hopefully some volunteers with some savvy on construction and maintenance-type skills – to come into the Veterans Resource Center, to help us start repairing what we can at our level, until we can raise the funds in upcoming months,” Waters said.
The next workday will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28. The focus will be on possible roof repair to take care of leaks and a family living area, Waters said. There will be some work on the administrative section, too.
Since Saturday, Waters said a caller has offered to donate furniture for the Veterans Resource Center, and Jackson has had promising leads with Home Depot, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a group called Bike Builders and the Society of Military Engineers in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Jackson also described the service delivery model Lawton Support Services wants to use in the Veterans Resource Center. There would be four components, beginning with intake, outreach and assessment. The second component is to build a housing inventory. The third is to build a service resource inventory. The fourth is to have a linkage and referral mechanism to bring all the different entities together.
There’s already a hotline for the coordinated intake system at 580-595-0063.
“The Veterans Resource Center is the final piece. It will allow us to get to that place,” Jackson said.
At past point-in-time counts conducted in late January, the helping hand agencies weren’t always able to get homeless veterans into housing immediately and would lose them until the next event, Jackson said.
“The Veterans Resource Center will allow for us to take them off the street immediately (and) put them in the Veterans Resource Center if need be. But from the moment that they are assigned to the center there’s a VASH (Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing) case manager from the VA in Oklahoma City … and we have a plan for moving them out of the facility into a permanent facility with a support structure that’s going to allow for stability to prevent the likelihood they’ll ever return to that place of homelessness,” Jackson said.
Also during the meeting, Tanya Howard, veteran services outreach manager for Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, described the full range of what her agency is doing to help veterans experiencing homelessness. In some cases Goodwill can keep people in their current housing. In other cases it provides moving kits for those who require re-housing. It can also supply families with beds, formula, diapers, childcare, employment services and legal aid services. Howard introduced a case manager who will be working out of the Lawton Housing Authority office to assist veterans experiencing homelessness and other issues.