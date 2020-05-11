Members of a City Council study committee will meet with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) to weigh funding requests against available revenues from the hotel-motel tax.
The work is part of the preliminary budget process under way as council members listen to discussion about what Fiscal Year 2020-2021 will bring, in terms of city services. The problem: while city administrators know the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to stem the spread of the virus will have a significant effect on the budget, no one knows yet just how bad the impact will be.
City administrators are asking the council to approve a budget that everyone acknowledges is a "placeholder," meaning they already know the budget will be amended repeatedly as the revenue picture becomes clearer in coming months.
The City of Lawton allocates funding to the chamber and LEDC each year through the hotel-motel tax, a 5.5 percent tax charged on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton. About 70 percent of the revenue goes to those two entities; the remainder is split among categories for tourism, economic development and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
LEDC also is in line to receive funding from the economic development category of the Capital Improvements Program amended by city voters earlier this year.
Under a funding allocation proposal for the current fiscal year, adjusted for the 50 percent revenue loss that city officials are predicting in the hotel-motel tax, City Manager Michael Cleghorn estimated the chamber and LEDC will share about $420,000 of the $600,000 expected from the tax between July 1 and June 30, 2021. Based on last year's distribution formula, that would mean about $150,000 to LEDC and $260,000 for the chamber.
Ron Nance, chairman of the LEDC board of directors, and Brad Cooksey, LEDC president, said funding is especially crucial this year because of the potential of new jobs that three industrial prospects could bring to Lawton. Last year, the city allocated $313,000 of the tax to LEDC.
Nance said two business prospects that were being courted before the COVID-19 pandemic "are still in the saddle," although the pandemic has delayed progress. Even better news: a new prospect is coming into play, something LEDC leaders "look forward to telling you about" as soon as they can discuss details, he said.
"We're being recognized around the state," Nance said, noting that recognition is coming from the State Department of Commerce as well as other economic development entities. "There's a lot of good talk."
The jobs under discussion are primary jobs, those that support families and also those that are being courted by other entities across the country, Nance said. That's why LEDC is asking the council to not only keep the budget LEDC put into place this year, but to increase with CIP revenue to cover increased costs such as legal and accounting fees and new personnel.
"If we lose our momentum right now, we may never get it back," Nance said, of development efforts that could bring jobs to Lawton when they are needed the most.
A preliminary budget submitted by LEDC identifies $313,000 in hotel-motel tax revenue and $514,618.51 in CIP funding, out of $874,943.61 in total identified revenue.
Nance said LEDC is willing to lower its request for hotel-motel tax revenues by $100,000, if those funds could be replaced by CIP revenue. Releasing the $100,000 in hotel-motel tax funds would allow that money to be used by other recipients, Nance said.
Funding proposals included in next year's LEDC budget include $190,000 in legal and accounting fees, and $56,000 for a payment toward its 15-year loan to buy a new tract of land adjacent to the west Lawton industrial park. There also is $35,000 for a receptionist for the LEDC office, but Nance said the LEDC board also wants to bring a business development person on board (salary unknown) to seek out potential prospects as the board ramps up recruitment efforts.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, a member of the council study committee, indicated his support for the request.
"Economic development is one of the things that will drag us back out of the situation we're now in," Warren said, adding he appreciates LEDC's offer to give up $100,000 of hotel-motel tax revenue so it can be distributed among others. "If we don't get jobs in here to help boost our economy, we're probably not going to be able to recover. If we do, it probably will be a long, long time down the road."