City Council members will be talking trash again at Tuesday’s meeting.
Two weeks after proposed changes in trash collection regulations failed on a 5-4 vote, the council will look at three items centered on the solid waste division and the regulations governing how weekly residential trash and monthly bulk trash collections are done. On Jan. 25, the council split 4-4 on the issue, with four council members and Mayor Stan Booker (who broke the tie by voting no) saying the city hadn’t done enough to educate the public about regulations governing polycarts and curbside bulk debris collection, so it wasn’t fair to impose fees on those who don’t follow the rules.
City staff and four council supporters said the changes are necessary to help keep the trash collection system running efficiently.
The first item on Tuesday’s agenda is necessary before any action can be taken: reconsideration of the revised ordinance. Council policy specifies members must wait six months before they reconsider an item once it has been acted on, but that policy also allows a majority vote of the council to suspend the provision. City attorneys said because proper collection of solid waste has a direct relation to public health and community cleanliness, it would be beneficial for the council to suspend the policy to allow for reconsideration.
Should council make that decision, members can move on to discussion about two other items: amendments in the existing solid waste collection code and amended fees for refuse-related services. Both reflect concerns that council members expressed Jan. 25, city staff said, adding provisions have been deleted to satisfy council points while still providing enforcement.
For example, while the ordinance still sets requirements for cart placement and loading, city staff removed additional fees assessed against those who don’t return their carts to their houseside within a specific time frame or overload their carts.
The ordinance will specify that carts are to be placed at the curb, in an area at least 5 feet away from obstructions on either side, no later than 7 a.m. on collection day and must be removed no later than 8 a.m. the morning following day. Lids must be completely closed; carts which contain refuse sticking above the lid may not be collected. Only household trash, yard waste and brushwood with a maximum diameter of 4 inches may be placed inside.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said city staff will initiate a practice of placing notices on carts violating the policy to “further educate the public,” with the notice specifying carts that are improperly located or overloaded “such as they cannot be properly or safety dumped may not be collected.”
Council members also were concerned about houseside service, a provision that means solid waste crews walk to the side of the house to collect, dump and return the cart, rather than requiring it to be at the curb. City staff acknowledged the provision is necessary for customers with physical limitations who cannot move a loaded cart to the curb. Today, that service is provided at the same cost as curbside service to those who meet the disabled definition in city code, but those without physical limitations may receive the service for a higher fee.
Physically limited is defined as any person who by reason of infirmity or other physical or mental impairment is unable to comply with the regulation of curbside placement, as indicated by a letter from a medical doctor.
City staff said 75 percent of the city’s residential trash customers fall under that non-physically disabled provision. Of the 28,000 active utility accounts, 805 have houseside service, but only 138 of them fall under the disabled category.
For solid waste, the issue is one of time and efficiency: Wolcott said it takes more time to provide houseside pickup than it does to handle automated pickup at the curb. And, the current $23.17 fee doesn’t adequately cover the city’s cost. The compromise: keep the service for those who are not physically impaired, but charge more “to better cover the cost to provide this premium service.” The new fee schedule reflects that difference: such residents will pay $56.25, or three times the $18.75 curbside rate.
The revised ordinance also keeps updates that reflect the new free monthly curbside bulk collections, which went into effect in Spring 2021. Wolcott said those provisions essential set into policy what the city already is doing.
For example, the code limits each residence to 4 cubic yards of bulk debris, about the size of four polycarts, said Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris. The new code will assess a $10 fee for each cubic yard above 4 cubic yards, up to 8 cubic yards. Beyond 8 cubic yards, the refuse will be defined as premium bulk waste collection and assessed a fee based on the time the city vehicle is out of the yard, with a 1 hour minimum of $115.93.