City Council members met in special session Tuesday to focus on dilapidated structures around the city, and officials pronounced the meeting a success.
Council members said earlier this year they wanted city staff to focus on eliminating deteriorating structures in the community, and City Manager Michael Cleghorn had set a goal of bringing 120 structures a year to the council for its “D&D” process, meaning it would take about five years to work through the city’s backlog of deteriorating residential and commercial structures. Meeting changes forced by the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted that plan, but normal meetings have resumed and city officials have said they wanted to hold special council meetings focusing only dilapidated structures.
The process can be lengthy, depending on the number of structures, because a public hearing is required for each structure, allowing the owner and complainants to make their arguments.
Tuesday was the first special meeting dedicated to that task, and 25 structures were condemned after Corey Bowen, supervisor of the neighborhood services division, explained the problems with each. One structure was removed from the list because the legal description was wrong. It could be added to the next D&D list, but the owner said he plans to make the necessary repairs to keep that from happening.
Bowen said the D&D process begins when the council declares the property a nuisance and directs the city attorney to take action, with 30 days to pull the permit before bids are issued, contractors chosen and contractors given 30 days to demolish the structure and clean up the site. The process takes three to four months.
“That’s the quickest,” Bowen said.
City action means the City of Lawton is responsible for the demolition cost, but funding in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program is allowing city officials to tackle a larger list. The cost of demolition is put as a lien on the property.
Cleghorn said the city staff is working on the next D&D round, 40 structures expected to be brought to the council for action in January.
Structures approved Tuesday were: 1510 SW Texas, 1513 SW Oklahoma, 1511 SW Oklahoma, 1509 SW Oklahoma, 1512 SW Oklahoma, 732 SE 41st, 3311 Cache Road, 3313 Cache Road, 3317 Cache Road, 1502 NW Columbia, 207 NW Arlington, 309 W. Lee, 904 SW Summit, 603 NW 13th, 1413 NW Euclid, 816 NW 34th, 212 NW 8th, 1107 SW J, 4507 SW G, 2125 NW Pollard Avenue, 1609 NW Baldwin, 1309 NW Irwin, 2730 SW I Avenue, 1909 SW F and 13 SW G.