City of Lawton officials and City Council members are working through problems as they adjust to holding council meetings in a digital format while still ensuring public needs are met.
In the meantime, city officials said Thursday that Tuesday’s council meeting will be held in the traditional in-person format as staff works toward creating an all-remote council meeting.
Oklahoma’s Open Meetings Act is specific in terms of the guidelines governmental entities must follow as they conduct the public’s business. But, that changed with an amendment approved by the State Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt in March as Oklahoma joins with states across the nation in dealing with COVID-19 and the mandates (such as social distancing) put into place to stop the virus’ spread.
Where the act had specified that members of governmental bodies must appear in person to participate and vote on items appearing on their agendas, the act now allows members to “attend” remotely via videoconferencing and teleconferencing. With that amendment, members no longer have to be physically present at a location to participate and vote. But, when the meeting agenda is posted, it must list those elected officials who will attend and how they will attend: in person, remote videoconferencing or remote teleconferencing.
Lawton City Council members and city administrators combined the videoconferencing technique with in-person attendance at Tuesday’s special council meeting, called to deal with actions the city plans to implement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agenda for that morning meeting was much shorter than a regular meeting, and council members wanted to use the session to practice remote access and “work out the bugs” before implementing the procedures for future regular meetings, which often include executive sessions.
The council already has conducted meetings under a format that increased space between members, moving city administrators who typically sit on the council floor to other areas so council members could sit at their desk with at least 6 feet of space between them. City officials said Thursday that technique would continue to be used at Tuesday’s meeting, as city staff works toward creating an all remote council meeting.
City officials said that other cities are using one format, either attending meetings in person or conducting them remotely (meaning, all members use teleconferencing or videoconferencing), rather than the combination in-person and remote access that Lawton has tried.
City officials tried the multi-pronged technique last week: half the council and Mayor Stan Booker were to appear in person on the council floor; the other half of the council was to appear remotely. The idea, said City Manager Michael Cleghorn, was to test the digital system put into place to allow council members outside the auditorium to participate remotely while remaining audible to residents who were watching or listening to the meeting.
Problems ultimately prompted three council members to return to the council floor to finish the meeting.
In addition to audio issues, Assistant City Attorney Tim Wilson said the council hadn’t strictly followed the Open Meeting Act’s new provisions.
The act specifies the meeting notice shall indicate which members will appear remotely and the manner of their remote appearance, and which members will appear in person. After that agenda is posted, members listed as appearing remotely may change their mind and appear in person, but those who said they would appear in person may not appear remotely.
Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson was indicated for an in-person appearance, but attended remotely. Council members briefly considered suspending approval of new COVID-19 regulations they were ready to enact, but decided Jackson was not officially attending the meeting and could not vote (he did continue listening remotely).
“The law says he needs to be here. He is not in the meeting,” Wilson said.
Booker said Tuesday’s actions were part of the process of adjusting to new state regulations.
“This was a dry run,” Booker said, indicating for the record that Jackson would not be reflected as part of the meeting.
Shortly thereafter, the council terminated its remote access and three members who had been attending from other rooms inside Lawton City Hall came to the council floor. City administrators said there were audio problems in those remote locations, problems that Cleghorn said city staff would continue to resolve as they set up a system that will allow council members to attend remotely while ensuring the public can hearing the meeting and participate when appropriate.
Cleghorn said arrangements will be made to ensure residents who need to participate in a meeting will be allowed to do so. While council members have indicated they will discontinue the public comment portion of the meeting and discontinue most condemnation actions (property owners must be allowed to speak before the council acts), some city actions still require public hearings where residents must be allowed to speak.
They include actions such as rezoning requests, putting federally-required studies/funding into place, and the city budget.