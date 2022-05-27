City Council members want to add a new priority to a list of potential sidewalk projects already planned around Lawton.
That sidewalk along Northwest 53rd Street could join with two other projects to serve students walking to schools in the area.
Mike Jones, ADA coordinator for the City of Lawton, said the city has a list of 11 recommended sites that are heavily traveled by pedestrians, proving there is a need for sidewalks there. Jones has said Google Earth proves the validity of those sites: For example, foot traffic along the west side of North Sheridan Road wore such a deep rut, it looked as if a sidewalk already existed.
MTZ Construction, the city’s on-call sidewalk contractor, began construction more than a month ago on the North Sheridan Road sidewalk between Smith Avenue and Cache Road. The city’s plan is to have another sidewalk project ready to launch when Sheridan Road is completed this summer.
Jones said it will be up to the City Council to decide which of the 10 remaining projects on the priority list should be next in line. And, work may be happening sooner than expected. While North Sheridan Road was projected for completion by July 20, work is going so well the contractor is well ahead of schedule, Jones said.
Council members and city administrators already have said they intend priority two to be sidewalks serving students who walk to Eisenhower High and Eisenhower Middle schools on West Gore Boulevard, west of Southwest 52nd Street. Projects on the priority list identify segments between Southwest 52nd and Southwest 67th streets, and Southwest 52nd to Southwest 38th streets (a sidewalk will be built between Southwest 67th and Southwest 82nd streets as part of the Gore Boulevard expansion project to be let for bids later this year).
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren and Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh have argued for a West Gore Boulevard sidewalk for years, with Warren calling the area around the Eisenhower secondary schools “probably one of the most underserved by sidewalks in the city.” Warren said many students walk to school, sometimes traveling in the street when the grass/dirt area alongside is too muddy.
But, students aren’t just walking along West Gore Boulevard and that’s why Warren is willing to trade the sidewalk between Southwest 38th and Southwest 52nd streets for a new priority: Northwest 53rd Street between West Gore Boulevard and Cache Road. Warren said that stretch is heavily traveled during the school year by students, an observation that drew agreement from other council members.
“There are hordes of kids walking north on it,” said Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris, adding he agrees with prioritizing Northwest 53rd Street.
In recent months, city officials have discussed other priorities, including a sidewalk on West Lee Boulevard between South 11th and Southwest 17th streets. Some city officials have discussed a sidewalk connecting North Sheridan Road to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and, later, one on the south side of West Gore Boulevard connecting South Sheridan Road to Cameron University.
The goal will be to balance available funding against specific projects to determine what can be done in a fiscal year. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said sidewalk construction can range from $50 per foot to $150 per foot.
“It depends on what is in the way or encroachments,” he said, explaining some projects are more labor intensive — and costly — because of their locations, but a good rule of thumb is $1 million would build about 9,000 feet of sidewalk.
That $1 million is the value of a year-long contract the City of Lawton has with MTZ Construction, under a potential two-year, $2 million project funded through the Capital Improvement Program.
Jones said the CIP is one of multiple funding sources for sidewalk work. Before the most recent CIP, an older program earmarked money to address accessibility issues, to include sidewalks. Sales tax revenue generated by the sale of medical marijuana is earmarked for sidewalks. And, city code specifies any new road or significant upgrade must include installation of a sidewalk, a provision extended to other infrastructure projects (the Cache Road waterline will include a sidewalk between Northwest 38th and Northwest 17th streets, Jones said).