City Council members want further discussion before deciding on the next priority for funding provided by the Ad Valorem Street Program.
Two members said reconstruction of Northwest Ferris Avenue east of Fort Sill Boulevard should be considered for top placement.
Voters created the program in 2017, agreeing with a request from city leaders to keep the City of Lawton’s share of ad valorem revenue taxes at 10.5 mills. The difference between 10.5 mills and what the city needs in a year to cover debt service (the only use to which municipalities may apply ad valorem revenue) is expected to generate $55.3 million over the life of the program. Those funds are restricted to residential streets and arterials.
Council discussion was prompted by the fact that there is $20.3 million in projected revenue that has not been encumbered or actually spent on a project, with the question being: what is the next priority? Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the list of projects already identified by city staff and the council is more than available funding: if all the identified work was overlay, there is a $200,000 shortfall; if all street segments are rebuilt, the shortfall surges to $50.7 million.
Rogalski said some of the work identified early in the 2017 program is done.
Phase I of the residential street upgrades (focused on residential streets in all eight City Council wards) included 12 projects. The city has spent $8.836 million and Rogalski said those projects are either complete or contractors are working on punch list items.
Phase II also centers on residential projects, and designs for those 16 projects are about 60 percent done. The projects are estimated at $9.7 million.
Phase III focuses on arterials, and leading that project list is upgrades to Southwest 38th Street between West Gore Boulevard and Bishop Road. Rogalski said designs (to include geotechnical study, and right of way and utility relocations) are about 30 percent complete on an $8.26 million project that will be divided into two segments, with work on the second segment scheduled for 2023.
Rogalski said city staff already is moving forward with the next project on the list: South Sheridan Road from West Lee Boulevard to Bishop Road. Plans are to present a recommendation to the council for a design contractor later this year, with construction expected to begin in 2024.
With those projects done or designated to begin, city officials must decide which of the remaining projects will be next. Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton has an idea supported by at least one other council member: Northwest Ferris Avenue between Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest 2nd Street, estimated at $4.85 million.
Hampton said the road is a direct link to a variety of heavy uses. Lawton High School is on the corner of Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Ferris; along with Central Middle School to the north, the schools contribute a high number of heavy school buses every school day, “plus parents.” Hampton said the road also is the direct route into Elmer Thomas Park, the host site for heavy-volume visitors at activities such as the Fourth of July Freedom Festival and Holiday in the Park. McMahon Memorial Auditorium and Museum of the Great Plains also are along that road.
That heavy use makes Northwest Ferris Avenue worthy of higher consideration, Hampton said, suggesting the council table any further action Ad Valorem priorities so members “can think what we, as a council, want.” Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris agreed with Hampton’s assessment of Northwest Ferris Avenue, “especially with all the traffic from Second Street and the interstate.” An exit from Interstate 44 leads to Northwest 2nd Street.
“I’d like more information,” Harris said.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said other arterials might present themselves as a high priority, and he suggested a 90-day wait before any decisions.
“We’re still waiting for the street analysis,” he said, of work now underway by Infrastructure Management Services to do laser-based analysis of all paved streets, to grade their condition and offer recommended improvements.