A proposal to hire a design firm to craft conceptual design plans for Elmer Thomas Park and discussions about spending sales taxes generated by medical marijuana sales will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The meeting, which also will include a session of the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C.
The city's parks and recreation staff is recommending the council designate Halff Associates to craft design plans for Elmer Thomas Park, the city's only regional park (defined as such because its size and amenities make it a destination for local and regional residents). Halff recently completed a year-long project to create a parks master plan for Lawton, and among other recommendations, that plan specified existing large parks should have conceptual designs to guide future development.
Halff's $75,000 contract will include analysis of what is there and what should be placed there in the future, including a proposal for an indoor youth sports complex near Lake Helen. The park already is home to walking and biking trails, a lake, Playground in the Park and a spray park, and houses Museum of the Great Plains, Comanche Nation Museum and McMahon Auditorium. It also is the setting for Holiday in the Park and other holiday activities, with plans underway for the sports complex as well as plans to expand Playground in the Park for an inclusive playground for youths with limited mobility.
Halff's work will include meetings with all the city entities associated with parks and recreation, as well as a public meeting to solicit input for what residents want.
Council members also will discuss potential projects that would be funded with sales tax revenues generated by the sale of medical marijuana products inside Lawton.
That tax now generates an estimated $500,000 a year and in November 2019, the council directed that those revenues would be restricted to sidewalk construction. Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins suggested in April that some of the revenue could be designated toward helping residents combat addiction. Health care professionals have said marijuana addiction is rising among Oklahomans, in part because the concentration of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in marijuana) is higher. Legal use of the drug in some instances also is causing other problems, health officials said.
Hankins said it makes sense to designate some of the sales tax revenue generated by the sales of marijuana projects toward the addiction some residents are experiencing.
Supporters of the original designation for sidewalks said healthy living also is a community issue, and sidewalks lend themselves toward walking and riding for health, as well as providing easier access to those residents who rely on those modes of transportation. Today's discussion is expected to include plans for future sidewalk expansion, under a master plan of projects city staff already has launched with the sidewalk under construction on the west side of North Sheridan Road, between Smith Avenue and Cache Road.
In other business, the council, acting in its capacity as the Lawton Water Authority, will vote on resolutions approving and authorizing two loans from state programs: $45 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (which will fund continued upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and the first phase of a citywide water meter replacement program); and $33 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund (for the Cache Road waterline replacement project and updating the supervisory control and data acquisition SCADA system).
The loans — which will give the city the full cost of a project upfront, so work can begin — will be repaid via Capital Improvements Program funding (both loans), as well as utility rates from the Enterprise Fund. Council members approved staff action to apply for the loans, but approving the resolutions requires at least six affirmative votes and there were only five council members at the May 10 meeting.