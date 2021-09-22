City Council members moved through a slate of 21 dilapidated properties Tuesday, designating all but four for its condemnation process.
That designation doesn’t automatically mean the structures will be torn down. Rather, designation to the “D&D” list means owners have been put on official notice that they must work to abate the nuisances identified for their properties, either by bringing the structures up to building code or having them razed and the sites cleared.
Several owners or would-be owners who attended Tuesday’s special meeting said they already were working to repair the structures, and council members said putting the properties on the D&D list simply acknowledges the work is being done, while also holding their feet to the fire in terms of completing repairs.
Repairs were completed at one property, meaning there no longer is an issue, and action on three other properties was continued to Jan. 18 (the next special meeting for mass D&D designations) because the owners were either in the process of repairing the structures or trying to sell them. Those sites 1102 NW Birch, 1107 W. Gore and 1313 NW Santa Fe.
In addition to 46004 SW G (a holdover from a previous meeting), properties approved for the D&D list were 3305 Cache Road, 1213 NW Andrews, 1214 NW Andrews, 1216 NW Andrews, 1504 NW Lincoln, 1607 NW Irwin, 1804 NW Floyd, 2322 NW Williams, 325 NW 35th, 706 NW Bell, 1204 SW C, 1712 SW A, 2104 NW Lake, 2407 SW H, 417 NW 73rd and 7708 NW Taylor.