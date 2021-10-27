Funding that will allow the City of Lawton to continue street improvement work in residential neighborhoods was put into place Tuesday by the City Council.
Council members accepted a bid from The Baker Group, Oklahoma City, for the sale of $3.42 million worth of General Obligation Bonds under the city’s Ad Valorem Streets Improvement Program. That program was set into place by Lawton voters in 2017 when they accepted a proposal to keep the City of Lawton’s annual mill levy at 10.5 percent over the next 13 years.
The difference between what is needed each year to cover city debt and what the 10.5 mill levy generates is dedicated exclusively to street work: residential and arterial. A bond series is issued each year, with the ad valorem revenue used to pay the debt. The bonds allow the entire amount of funding needed for streets work to be available immediately; otherwise, the city would have to allow funds accumulate before it could bid a project.
In this case, the funds will be used to continue residential street work identified in what city administrators are calling Phase I of the ad valorem program. City Engineer Joseph Painter said last week Phase I was broken up into five stages, each containing $1.5 million worth of residential upgrades. Almost all of the residential projects identified in Phase I are under construction. The exception is Southwest 7th Street near West Lee Boulevard, which is done.
Phase II, which is in the design phase, has 15 residential projects. Phase III will begin soon because of one primary project: rebuilding/repairing Southwest 38th Street between West Gore Boulevard and Bishop Road (the ad valorem program is funding designs, while the Capital Improvements Program will pay for construction).
Painter said Tuesday that the funding from the new General Obligation Bond series would be targeted toward Phase I work.
Cameron Bertelli, representing BOK Financial (the city’s financial advisor), said The Baker Group offered the best interest rate for the city, at 1.24 percent, which he called “a phenomenal rate.”
Council action Tuesday received the two bids offered for the bond series and accepted BOK’s recommendation for The Baker Group, under an ordinance that actually allows the city to issue the bond series. The nine-year series will be dated Dec. 1, 2021, with maturity dates beginning on Dec. 1, 2023, and going through Dec. 1, 2031. Interest payments will be made on June 1 and Dec. 1 of each year, beginning in 2023, under the terms of the ordinance.
Tuesday’s action by the council also came with an emergency provision, meaning the ordinance goes into effect immediately.