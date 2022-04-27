A City Council member with a background in social work said she wants to start the discussion about how tax revenue from medical marijuana sales could help residents combat addiction.
The council recently discussed how the City of Lawton could fund treatment options in the community by using a portion of the sales tax generated by the sale of medical marijuana products. While council members didn’t take any action, they left the chambers weighing the possibilities of other expenditures for a tax source that generates about $500,000 a year.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said that was the idea, explaining while she didn’t expect to make an immediate decision on changing the tax disbursement, she will bring the issue back to the council floor.
Following a council decision in November 2019, Lawton’s share of sales tax revenue from medical marijuana sales are designated to sidewalk construction.
Hankins said she has wanted to bring the issue to the council for discussion for some time.
“I’ve seen what addiction does to people in their personal lives,” she said, adding she also saw the results of addiction in her work.
Hankins said according to statistics provided by health care professionals, about 10 percent of Oklahoma’s population holds the licenses allowing them to use medical marijuana. It’s the highest percentage of license holders to total population in the country, with New Mexico in second place at 5.35 percent of its population. And, with increased use comes increased addition rates, Hankins said.
“I think the money should address the increase in addiction,” she said, adding while statistics show marijuana addiction is rising among Oklahomans, there are other problems — such as law enforcement trying to determine whether its use is impairing driving.
Alisha Ortiz, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor at Roadback Inc. (a residential inpatient treatment facility for those with addictions), said the problem is how marijuana is used.
“There are good reasons to take THC,” she said, of the documented help THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in marijuana) provides for pain management and as an anti-nausea treatment, adding there are other documented conditions (anxiety, paranoia, schizophrenia, post traumatic stress) the chemical makes worse.
Ortiz said the potency of today’s marijuana is greater than it was in the Woodstock Generation, explaining while the drug used at Woodstock contained 1-3 percent THC, today’s average plant potency is 18-23 percent. In 2017, THC concentrates had an average potency of 55.7 percent; today, some retailers are using products containing up to 99 percent potency, she said. According to Smart Approaches to Marijuana, while a joint can have a potency of 23 percent, an edible can be almost pure THC.
Ortiz also said there are a growing number of residents suffering from cannabis use disorder, a diagnosis some medical personnel give to problematic marijuana use. She said some experts estimate three in 10 people who use marijuana have the disorder, stemming from the fact that the chronic users often take cannabis in larger amounts over a longer period of time than intended.
Hankins said part of the problem is that those receiving state-issued licenses to legally use marijuana products are not seeing their doctors on a regular basis.
“Those doctors are being left out of the process,” she said, citing conflicts that could occur with the medication patients already are taking.
Ortiz also criticized what she called fly-by-night doctors who are signing documentation needed for licenses on a “drive-by system” without determining whether a patient really has a disorder that needs it.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said while he appreciates the concerns about addiction, he disagrees with that argument. Burk said not all doctors signing the documents are fly-by-night, adding a doctor-friend of his said marijuana can do things such as get patients off pain-killers and is beneficial for those being treated for cancer of the throat and mouth. But, he conceded there are problems.
“The State of Oklahoma let it become the wild, wild west,” said Burk, who has part interest in a medical marijuana dispensary. He also is the councilman who initiated the item to designate the resulting sales tax to building sidewalks in the community.
Burk predicted Oklahoma will eventually move from medical marijuana to legalizing recreational use.
“It’s just a matter of time. It’s gonna happen. The state loves the money,” he said.