Discussions about severe building restrictions in far southwest Lawton ended Tuesday with City Council members indicating they wanted to de-annex the 480-acre area.
The tract is located south of Bishop Road and west of Southwest 67th Street, annexed into the city limits in 1982 but still sparsely populated. When the area was annexed, a water association provided water to those living there. After the association disbanded, residents continued to maintain the 6-inch and 4-inch main that provides their water, a transmission line never accepted by the City of Lawton (meaning the city does not maintain it).
While that line provides adequate potable water, it is insufficient for fire flow, meaning the water pressure it maintains isn’t enough to fight fires. So, when a resident came to the City of Lawton last year with a request for a water meter for the house she plans to build, the city rejected the request because insufficient fire flow means the property cannot be safely served by city firefighters.
When she discussed the issue with council members in January, Ruth Merriweather asked the council to either install new water mains for the area or deannex it. In response, council members directed city staff to analyze two water options and bring them back for consideration.
While the city’s Public Utilities Department brought back data on installation and costs, the solution council members ultimately directed Tuesday was deannexation, meaning the area would be removed from the Lawton city limits. That would free residents from building codes that are applicable to structures built inside the city limits but also leaves residents relying on outside water agreements to get their water.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said the structures already existing are “permitted non-conforming structures,” meaning while they do not meet city code, they existed before they were subject to that code so regulations do not apply. All new structures must meet city building code, and because new structures cannot meet fire code, they won’t get building permits, Whisenhunt said.
The first option outlined by city staff would cost $844,000 to install a mile of 12-inch water main on the west side of Southwest 67th Street between Bishop and Coombs roads. Under this option, residents would have to live within 300 feet of the main to receive adequate pressure. Because it is a dead-end line, the main would have to be flushed of 60,000 gallons of water per week to maintain treatment standards.
The second option would install 12-inch, 8-inch and 6-inch waterlines around the 480 acres during three phases of construction and greatly reduce the amount of water lost to flushing. The total cost would be $3.56 million.
Whisenhunt said Option 1 gets potable water to residents, but fire flow pressure would be available only to those within 300 feet of the line. Option 2 solves both problems, but costs much more. The discussion became who exactly would cover the cost of that waterline installation.
“There’s no good solution,” Whisenhunt said.
Mayor Stan Booker said the area is too sparsely populated to recover the cost from residents in a timely manner; while 21 owners have 24 tracts in the area, there are only six or seven structures existing. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said there is another option: Deannexation.
“Deannex them and let them build,” Burk said about city building code restrictions that would no longer prevent residents from building what they want, adding while option 1 would help, option 2 is too expensive. “Get it off our plate.”
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, noting he likes the idea of de-annexation, said the area could be brought back into the city limits in the future, at which time city leaders could consider funding infrastructure improvements.
In the end, the council directed the city’s legal staff to draft a legal description of the property to be deannexed, and bring the document back to the council for action.