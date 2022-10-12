An Oklahoma City firm will be repairing the historic stone archway that forms Highland Cemetery’s main entrance.
Six City Council members voted Tuesday to hire EverSash LP (doing business as Old Home Rescue) to repair damage caused when a City of Lawton sanitation truck struck the archway in 2020, damaging the support infrastructure and shifting stones that form the arch.
City officials have been cautious about designating someone to make repairs because of the historic nature of the archway, built by the Works Progress Administration in 1936-37. Ward 7 Councilman Allan Hampton, who is leading an effort to identify and preserve all WPA projects within Lawton, said it was important to do those repairs correctly because this is the first WPA project being restored.
Old Home Rescue’s expertise in historic preservation is the reason city administrators recommended the firm. Bids were submitted by three other firms (all owned by Tom Milam of Duncan) and those bids were about $43,000 less than the $139,058.20 bid submitted by Old Home Rescue.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said while the other firms have done historic preservation, it has been 20 years. Old Home Rescue’s work is more recent and includes some sites in Lawton, including Carnegie Library Town Hall, Museum of the Great Plains’ Blue Beaver School and the federal courthouse.
Old Home Rescue owner Morgan Reinart indicated the preparation needed for historic preservation will determine the process.
While restoration is projected to take six to eight weeks, that work cannot begin until the mortar is analyzed. Reinart said the first thing his firm will do is take samples of existing mortar and submit it for analysis to a Philadelphia firm specializing in such work.
“Too hard of mortar will degrade the stone,” he said of the necessity of balancing the right mix of mortar to hold the stones in place once the supporting beam has been replaced.
Workers will partially dismantle the stone archway to expose the damaged interior support. Once that support has been repaired, the stones will be put back into place to restore the archway to its original look.
Reinart said the analysis will take two to three weeks, and once his firm knows the type of mortar to use, restoration can begin.
“The gate will be repaired as well,” he said, of work on an entrance that has been blocked from use since it was damaged.
City officials have said winter weather will play a role in when the project is completed. While cooler temperatures are a good time to do mortar work, there are limits due to the material being used, which is why completion may not be done until Spring 2023.
According to the contractor, epoxy primers and urethane paints need temperatures above 50 degrees for 48 hours, while lime mortar must have temperatures above 40 degrees 24 hours before application and 72 hours after.
In a related item, the council agreed to amend the city’s budget by $39,058.20 to cover the entire cost of the repairs.
James said while the budget originally had designated $100,000 to the Cemetery Care Fund for the restoration project, “materials have gone up."