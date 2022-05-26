The City of Lawton is moving forward with plans to create conceptual designs for new amenities in Elmer Thomas Park.
City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to award the contract to Halff Associates, the design firm that handled Lawton’s parks master plan. The council accepted the Lawton Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan in March, after about a year of work by Halff. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said the next step is to proceed with conceptual designs for existing parks that were identified as needing upgrades.
“We will start with Elmer Thomas, since it is the largest,” James said of the city’s only regional park, meaning it draws visitors from Lawton and surrounding communities.
James said some of Halff’s work will be determining what amenities the public wants in the regional park, the reason Halff will meet with city entities associated with parks and recreation, as well as setting a meeting with the general public.
“We have a grand plan to start doing improvements,” she said.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the 2019 Capital Improvements Program designates funds for recreational and sports activities, which is why city leaders first focused on a master plan to guide development, a plan that specifically mentions Elmer Thomas Park. City officials have said they didn’t want to spend CIP funding on parks until they had an analysis of what Lawton has and what it needs.
James said while city staff found documentation for at least one master plan for Elmer Thomas Park development, that documentation never went to the City Council for approval. Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris, who voted against the action to hire Halff, was interested in that earlier plan, asking whether city leaders wanted to spend money on a new plan, or dust off the existing one.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who has served previous terms on the council, said while there was an earlier plan that included details such as adding a small lake along Northwest Ferris Avenue, it was time to craft a new plan with new ideas. He said the previous plan didn’t go far, adding “we don’t have a real plan that the council voted on.”
“This provides us with a target,” Warren said, explaining a true master plan creates a document future councils can use.
Burk said Halff is committed to including multiple entities in discussions about what Elmer Thomas Park should be.
“Their plan is to hold several committee meetings,” he said, adding the $75,000 contract will include three conceptual designs.
The scope of services portion of the contract specifies “a strong emphasis in community-based facilitation and engagement,” and Halff has said there will be at least one meeting with the general public to solicit input, with a second informational meeting to explain concepts once they have been drafted.
Halff’s overall master plan analyzed Lawton’s existing parks and made recommendations for upgrades that could be considered for some of the largest, including Elmer Thomas.
Today, the amenities in the 167-acre park (another 10 acres is available in Ramada Park to the immediate east) include the 15-acre Lake Helen, various monuments, Playground in the Park, a spray park, pavilions and walking/biking trails. Museum of the Great Plains, Comanche Nation Museum and McMahon Auditorium are located in the park, which also hosts the annual Holiday in the Park and Freedom Festival, and events such as the International Festival. Earlier this year, the council decided the proposed indoor youth sports complex also would be placed there.