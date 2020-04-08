City officials are implementing new mandates next week that will require people within the City of Lawton to wear face coverings while out in public, and will ban fishing/hunting and boating on all city-owned property.
The City of Lawton also is refining mandates that will require residents exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19 to quarantine themselves at home, as will those who come to Lawton from other areas, states and countries with “substantial” spread of COVID-19.
The actions — originally set to go into effect Friday — came Tuesday as the City Council continues to refine definitions of permitted activities under the Civil Emergency Proclamation initially set into place in mid-March to confine the spread of COVID-19. The proclamation has been amended several times since then, and Tuesday the council — adopting some provisions set into place in other communities — established new criteria. That came after members amended city code to allow the mayor and mayor pro tem, acting in unison, to make decisions under the city’s existing state of emergency.
While implementation had been set for Friday, city officials announced late Tuesday the provisions would be delayed until April 15, to give additional time for compliance and preparation. That date also follows the April 14 council meeting, where members expect more discussion.
Topping the list of new mandates: residents who are outside their homes will have to wear masks or face coverings, made of cloth or any material as long as it covers the nose and mouth.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren made the initial proposal, noting Altus and Guthrie already have enacted such provisions. Council members discussed adopting a similar provision for Lawton, ultimately specifying hands-free face coverings (not necessarily masks) that cover the mouth and nose.
City staff said that provision applies when anyone is outside his/her home. Exempted are children under the age of 3 and masks that pose a safety risk to someone performing a job duty (while that duty is being performed). Mayor Stan Booker suggested the definition be broad enough to encompass a variety of materials, not just the heavy duty masks that health care and emergency responders need for their jobs.
That means materials such as scarves and coverings made from T-shirts, socks or bandanas are acceptable.
Council members also have directed that hunting and fishing no longer will be permitted on properties owned by the City of Lawton, and people may not boat on city lakes. Last week, the council directed that golf courses within the city would be closed, as would tennis courts and disk golf courses.
And, nodding to provisions enacted by the City of Altus, the council directed that mandatory quarantining measures — two weeks in quarantine — would be required for anyone arriving in Lawton from certain states, countries or areas with “substantial COVID-19 community spread, as deemed applicable by the mayor.” While Altus cited 12 states, to include pandemic epicenters such as New York, the City of Lawton hasn’t made that designation.
City administrators said Tuesday afternoon that specific states and countries “will be finalized and relayed to the public as soon as possible.” Details of quarantine also will be specified at a future date. Altus’ provisions apply to those who arrive in the city from specific states, as well as those who test positive for COVID-19 (they must isolate themselves), those who live in the same house as those individuals and those who have come into contact with the positive individual.
Before council members enacted the new provisions for residents to follow, they agreed with amendments proposed by Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk and supported by Booker.
The provisions expand requirements under the city’s civil defense/emergencies ordinance (Chapter 8 of City Code) designating that decisions made under those provisions will be done by the mayor and mayor pro tem, acting in concert. Before Tuesday’s ordinance revision, which went into effect immediately, the mayor had the sole authority to make those decisions, under city code.
Booker and Burk have said they believe those who crafted the provisions intended them to be applied to short-term emergencies, such as tornadoes and floods. The potentially long length of the COVID-19 crisis was the same reason Booker and Burk supported a provision to designate a second member of the City Council to serve for the mayor or mayor pro tem, if those individuals cannot serve.
Burk noted the extreme stress involved in decisions made by the men over the last three weeks.
“You never know what tomorrow holds,” he said, of the reason a third person should be designated for decisions.
The role will be filled by Warren, who had said last week he was willing to serve.