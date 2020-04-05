Council electronic meeting
The City Council will meet in special session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, using electronic means to allow some members to attend remotely.
Under a provision of the Open Meetings Act amended by the Oklahoma Legislature and signed into effect by Gov. Kevin Stitt in March, the agenda specifies that four council members (Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson) will appear by remote videoconference. Mayor Stan Booker and the four remaining council members will attend in person at Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Council members indicated last week they wanted to test the electronic system at a smaller meeting before implementing the process at the April 14 regular meeting.
