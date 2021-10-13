City of Lawton staff members will negotiate the details of a design contract for the west Lawton industrial bypass after receiving direction from the City Council Tuesday.
Council members first approved project conceptual designs presented by EST. The engineering firm is working on multiple street-related projects for the city, including plans to create a bypass for trucks serving tenants of the west industrial park by extending Goodyear Boulevard north to link into U.S. 62/Rogers Lane. The industrial park’s major arterial now dead-ends at Cache Road.
The project has discussed for years, but has begun moving closer to reality with support from industrial park tenants, economic development entities, city officials and — announced last week — the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. ODOT said additional state and federal funding has allowed it to expand the list of projects on its eight-year work plan, to include designating $16 million in Federal Fiscal Year 2025 for Lawton’s industrial bypass.
“This is exciting,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, the city administrator who has been working with the entities involved in evaluating the bypass project, adding the park’s tenants are ready to launch the project.
Conceptual designs were directed earlier this year by the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization (LMPO, which recommends how to spend federal transportation dollars) and the City Council, after EST presented a variety of options. The option selected was one of the three finalists outlined by EST and mid-grade in pricing (although the estimated cost has increased by $3 million as concepts were outlined).
Amanda Newberry, the EST engineer in charge of the project, said the preferred option incorporates the traditional diamond design. Plans include a bridge that will pass over U.S. 62 for southbound traffic from Interstate 44 seeking access to Goodyear Boulevard and northbound traffic from Goodyear Boulevard seeking access to westbound U.S. 62.
She said a new aspect of the design incorporates an additional lane on U.S. 62 at its exit ramp. That means eastbound highway traffic can keep to one lane while northbound traffic from Goodyear Boulevard can continue in its own lane as vehicles head for the overpass that takes U.S. 62 around Lawton via Rogers Lane. She said other aspects of the design include 10-foot-wide shoulders for the new section of road, matching shoulder width already used on U.S. 62.
Newberry said engineers have been looking at aspects that will influence the project and have determined the only real issue they foresee centers on the floodplain.
“We’re really excited about this project,” Newberry said, pointing to ODOT’s commitment of dollars that city engineers have said will cover 75 to 80 percent of construction.
While the City Council has been involved in the project, Rogalski said the project comes to them for action because the LMPO only funds planning activities and the bypass project is ready to move into construction designs. Council members, without discussion, directed that action.
Conceptual designs show a project that extends Goodyear Boulevard north across what is now open grassland, linking into U.S. 62 with ramps on both sides of the interstate and a bridge that will cross the interstate. The cost estimate — which will be refined as designs are crafted — is $18.42 million. Lawton officials have said the city’s share of funding is available through economic development categories in the city’s Capital Improvements Program.