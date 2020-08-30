The City Council has designated $20,000 to help cover the costs associated with a citywide emphasis on the 2020 Census.
City leaders already have announced plans for Lawton Census Week — which begins Monday — to focus attention on the fact that Lawton residents need to increase their participation in the 2020 Census. Tiffany Vrska, City of Lawton communications director, said the number of Lawton residents who have completed their census forms is lagging behind state and national averages. An estimated 55 percent of Lawtonians have completed the census, compared to a national average of 64.4 percent and a state average of 59 percent.
City staff members initially requested $10,000 to help cover the costs associated with Census Week activities, but Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, noting the importance of an accurate count, convinced the council to increase that designation to $20,000. Funding will come from the council’s economic development fund, designated funding from the hotel-motel tax that the council uses on activities that enhance economic development.
City officials have said Lawton stands to lose an estimated $247 million over the next decade if the city’s population is undercounted by even 5 percent. Officials said funding from at least 125 federal programs are determined by the census count, with those programs ranging from federal highway construction funds, to Section 8 housing vouchers and energy assistance for low-income residents, to Community Development Block Grants.
The funds designated by the council will be spent on promotional materials, advertising, equipment and general items needed for outreach and communication for Lawton Census Week, Vrska said.
Federal officials have designated Sept. 30 as the deadline for self reporting.
To help increase the number of residents with completed census forms, the City of Lawton will set up stations throughout the community.