City Council members will wait two more weeks before deciding on the distribution of revenues produced by the hotel-motel tax.
But, some council members are indicating they want funding for both the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) included in the allocations. And, they want the proposal brought back to the council floor on July 13 to have updated revenue projections.
The hotel-motel tax, a 7 percent charge on the rental of hotel, motel and rooms similar to Airbnb, is projected to bring in $1.45 million during the fiscal year that begins July 1 under city estimates (the chamber expects more because occupancy rates are up significantly, officials said). In recent years, tax revenue has been divided into four broad categories: tourism, the city’s economic development fund, the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, and the chamber of commerce and LEDC. The proposal for next year’s allocations deletes LEDC funding, a decision LEDC members and some elected officials are challenging.
At the same time, chamber members are arguing the need to continue funding their Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) activities at the full 60 percent allocation because the work it does brings tourists and their dollars to Lawton, broadening the tax base.
Until this year, the chamber and LEDC had shared 70 percent of the revenues generated by what had been a 5.5 percent tax (it now is 7 percent). The most recent proposal to the council deletes funding for the LEDC, leaving that entity funded entirely from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. LEDC Chairman Ron Nance and his board said it is vital for the LEDC to continue to get funding because its work brings jobs to Lawton, which, in turn, generates more tax revenue.
Mayor Stan Booker, a member of the Convention and Visitors Bureau until he was elected to office, said while the CVB is important, so is LEDC. Booker is among those who argue the solution is finding a permanent funding source for the economic development work of the LEDC.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said he had been warned by a banker years ago there wouldn’t be a lot of interest in hotel-motel tax revenues until funding reached $1 million, “then there will be a fight.” He said that time has arrived and the time also has arrived for officials to find a permanent funding source for LEDC. Burk said in most communities with a similar entity, hotel-motel tax is not that source, adding “funding the LEDC through the hotel-motel tax will never been enough money.”
Burk said residents also were told when they voted on the hotel-motel tax earlier this year that 60 percent would go to the chamber. Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, noting voters have complained the city “is always moving money around,” she is concerned that while both entities need funding, “one is not going to get any.”
Chamber President Krista Ratliff, responding to council questions, said her entity has projected tax revenues will be greater than $1.45 million because occupancy trends are “well above average.” Therefore, she believes there will be sufficient money to provide the chamber its 60 percent allocation while also providing funding for the LEDC.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman and others said the solution seems to be finding LEDC a temporary funding source this year, then working in the coming year to find a permanent solution that doesn’t include the hotel-motel tax.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said the reason the city is in this situation is “that we continue to kick the can down the road.” He also addressed one possible funding source — the city’s economic development fund — saying he doesn’t believe it is a suitable funding source for LEDC. Warren said the fund is accumulating and that means the city will have a substantial incentive to lure industry to Lawton, something it won’t have if LEDC operations whittle away the balance.